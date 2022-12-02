Universal Studios Hollywood, Florida Adding New Events and

Ahead of the busy holiday travel period, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida announced new events and attractions to keep tourists entertained this winter.

In Florida, the theme park revealed tickets for Universal’s Great Movie Escape are now on sale. The two escape room experiences are scheduled to open on December 9 at Universal CityWalk and will be themed after the Jurassic World and Back to the Future films.

ADVERTISING

Trending Now

Universal partnered with filmmakers and experts around the country to create experiences beyond the typical escape room, blending state-of-the-art challenges, detailed sets and original storylines to immerse guests in adventures that allow them to escape into the movies like never before.

Tickets start at $49.99 per person, plus tax, for access to either “Jurassic World: Escape” or “Back to the Future: OUTATIME.” Travelers can also book a private experience exclusive for their party starting at $300 per group, plus tax (up to eight people).

In California, the theme park is ringing in 2023 with EVE, Hollywood’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration featuring music entertainment, a fireworks display and access to select rides and attractions on December 31 with extended hours until 2 a.m. local time.

The EVE party is included in the price of admission and begins with a full day of fun, enjoying popular and award-winning rides and attractions, before transitioning to the new year in a park-wide celebration and special midnight countdown.

EVE, the New Year party you’ll never forget, is at Universal Studios Hollywood Dec. 31. #EVE2022 pic.twitter.com/8yREcJ2M56 — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) November 30, 2022

Universal Studios Hollywood’s night to remember begins at 9 p.m. as a party kicks off with multiple entertainment hubs featuring DJs spinning an eclectic array of music for guests. Photo ops around the park will also provide a memorable backdrop to capture and share moments from the big night.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.