Unofficial ‘Christmas tree’ decorated with beer bottles splits





Decorating a Christmas tree is always a matter of taste with some people still favouring tinsel and others going for a simple silver or gold colour scheme. But one ‘tree’ on a housing estate has taken things in a very different direction, and divided opinion as a result.

One resident on the Nunsthorpe estate in Grimsby has decorated a bush near their home, by covering it in lager and cider bottles. Seemingly opting for a blue theme throughout, they have used a collection of Frosty Jack’s bottles and Kronenbourg cans. And they have even added a Merry Christmas banner to get people in the mood for festivities. A video of their creation has been watched more than 35,000 times on social media by people who live on the estate, but also from around the world.

Grimsby Live reports that some see the decoration as a bit of harmless fun, but others do not like it because they think it is scruffy and gives the town a bad name. Nunsthorpe resident Marsha Dye thinks the 'tree' is a step too far. She said: "I think it should be taken down in my opinion. I don't really like the way it looks. "It's not what you want to see at Christmas time, I think baubles would have looked better rather than a load of empty bottles and cans."

One employee from KC’s Hair Studio said: “It looks a mess, but it doesn’t really bother us as such. In the Summer, the people who have done it were litter picking around here too so they’re not bad people. “It’s been here nearly a week now, but this is something they do almost every year. “Last year was red tinsel around one of the benches, but they’ve never gone this far.” Another resident agreed that it should be removed and said: “It looks scruffy, it’s as if they’ve got nothing better to do, I think it needs getting rid of really.” But one man, who did not want to be named, said: “I think it’s funny really. I’d just leave it there to be honest. “If you got rid of it, I think it would upset the guy who put it all there. It’s just a bit of a joke really, he’s just made his own Christmas tree because he doesn’t have one.”