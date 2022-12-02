UPDATE: Chattanooga police find body of Jasmine Pace in Suck

UPDATE: The Chattanooga Police Department has confirmed the remains found along Suck Creek Road Thursday belong to missing Chattanooga woman Jasmine Pace.

Officials said the Chattanooga Police Homicide Unit found her body during a search in the 1000 Block of Suck Creek Road, ending the nine day search for the 22-year-old.

Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp responded to the discovery and spoke on what comes next in a statement:

“Our hearts are with Jasmine’s family tonight as they deal with unimaginably difficult news. We are grateful that thanks to the hard work of the Chattanooga Police Department she may now be laid to rest surrounded by the friends and family that so deeply loved her.

The State of Tennessee is focused on prosecuting Jason Chen to the fullest extent of the law. In this case, justice will prevail.”

A press conference has yet to be announced.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Chattanooga police have found the body of a missing Chattanooga woman in the Suck Creek Road area on Thursday.

A family member tells Local 3 News, the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace has been found.

Pace has been missing since Tuesday, November 22.

Police have charged Jason Chen with criminal homicide in connection to Pace’s death.

Suck Creek Road was closed in the 1000 block for the search around 1:30, but has since reopened.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police have closed a portion of Suck Creek Road on Thursday.

The road closed in the 1000 block shortly before 2:00pm.

ATTN: Temporary Road Closure 1000 Block of Suck Creek Rd. Please find an alternate route. — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) December 1, 2022

While police confirm the road closing, they will not say why it is closed.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

