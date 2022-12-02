US’ Cult&Rain launches metaverse store & 250 core collection

New York-based luxury fashion brand born from the crypto universe Cult&Rain has launched a radical metaverse shopping experience at Cultr World and a new e-commerce platform on its online website. The company has also released a new core collection of 250 limited-edition physical sneakers based on the most popular styles from its Genesis collection.

The brand has created a first-of-its-kind metaverse shopping experience, where customers can purchase physical goods and digital collections inside Cultr Shop, a dedicated area within its Cultr World metaverse, Cult&Rain said in a press release

New York-based luxury fashion brand born from the crypto universe Cult&Rain has launched a radical metaverse shopping experience at Cultr World and a new e-commerce platform on its online website. The company has also released a new core collection of 250 limited-edition physical sneakers based on the most popular styles from its Genesis collection.

For the first time, customers will be able to order Titan sneakers in colourway black and white, Vega sneakers in colourway all black, and Atlas sneakers in colourway all white. Every sneaker will ship with Cult&Rain’s radical Hex Box packaging.

“We believe the future of shopping lies within social and metaverse commerce. For our seasoned collectors and curious Web3 users, the Cultr Shop experience provides a radical yet intuitive shopping UX. We are pushing boundaries of a virtual social shopping experience, yet very easy to use and transact,” said George Yang, founder of Cult&Rain.

Fibre2Fashion News Desk (DP)