Vampire Survivors still tops Steam Deck top 20 for November

Valve has announced the Steam Deck top 20 for November, which outlines the most played games on the handheld gaming PC as of 2022’s penultimate month. The list contains a mixture of both newer releases as well as slightly older games, so read on to see if your favourites are among them.

The list comes straight from the official Steam Deck Twitter profile, and shows that, at the number one spot, is Luca Galante’s roguelike Vampire Survivors, which only came out in October. Personal 5 Royal sits comfortably at number two. Of course, there’ll be some there you’d expect to see, such as Elden Ring and God of War, but there are also some surprising ones on the list, like Blobfish’s Brotato.

Surprising absolutely nobody is the inclusion of Skyrim at number six, while Grand Theft Auto 5 is at number 12, because of course they’d be present. In any case, it’s a pretty solid rundown, which gives some indication of just how good the Deck is at running games. Combined with the best Steam Deck dock around, Valve’s portable powerhouse makes for one heck of a gaming machine.

The Twitter post goes on to say that the games on the list have been ordered by playtime, so it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the best in terms of quality or overall critical reception. It is nice to see some slightly older releases on there, like Fallout 4, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth. Cyberpunk 2077 is also getting some love, proving just how far the game has come since its disastrous 2020 launch.

There’s been a lot of talk about the Valve handheld gaming PC since it was released back in February, and it’s easy to see why. On top of things, the Steam Deck will be shipping to Asian countries soon, so this popularity is only going to increase as we go into 2023.