Victoria Beckham row almost got Mel C kicked out of Spice Girls

Meanwhile, Geri left the band at the height of their fame in 1998, citing creative differences and exhaustion as her reasons behind the move.

While the Spice Girls never re-formed, they did reunite for two concert tours.

The band delighted fans with their Return of the Spice Girls in 2007 and Spice World in 2019 with the latter taking part without Victoria.

Spice Girls are rumoured to be returning to the stage at Glastonbury, however, nothing has been confirmed.

