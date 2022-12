As part of the Dutton family (though, spoiler alert, not biologically we found out), Jamie has always been the one involved in politics rather than suiting up to ride a horse on the ranch. Played by Wes Bentley, we soon see Jamie in a new role in Season 5, one where anger and revenge are the driving force after the climatic events that shaped the season before. Bentley dives deep into playing the polarizing character and what to expect for the rest of this season.