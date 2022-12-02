We Finally Have Our First Solo Nuke In Call of Duty Warzone 2.0

The latest Call of Duty hit to have players swarming online competing is Call of Duty Warzone 2.0. This latest iteration of the hit battle royale genre for COD has quite a few active players online. However, despite being available since last month, there is one challenge that proved to be insanely difficult. Players have been working to achieve the fabled nuke within Call of Duty Warzone 2.0. Today, we’re finding out that the game has awarded its first player in solos with a nuke drop.

According to the tweet sent out by the ModernWarzone Twitter account, the first solo nuke to be unlocked and successfully dropped is by Manuel Herbst, or otherwise known as ShukzNorris. A video clip showcases the streamer successfully dropping the nuke and winning the game. Again, being the first to land this nuke in solos is quite an award-winning achievement in itself. But you can check out the final moments of Manuel Herbst’s gameplay, where he manages to take out one last kill before the bomb comes crashing down.

As mentioned, getting a nuke is not easy. The steps you’ll need to hit in order for the nuke to even show up are going to test your skills over a series of matches. But here’s what a player needs to go through before they can attempt launching a nuke during a match.

How To Unlock A Nuke

Win five consecutive matches

Take on the Champion’s Quest contract

Collect the three elements

Head to the bomb site

Arm the bomb with the three elements

Defend the bomb for a two-minute duration

This is quite the challenge, as you’ll have to win a few games before you can even attempt to even unlock the contract to acquire a nuke. But then again, being a battle royale title, you’ll want to ensure that a nuke is not something players can drop frequently. Regardless, for those who are incredibly skilled at Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, this is a challenge that you’ll likely be chipping away at for a good while. But when it comes to dropping that first nuke in the game, you’ve already been beaten.

Currently, for those who haven’t already done so, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is available to play today. This free-to-play FPS was released back on November 16, 2022. You can find the game free to download on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

