‘We love you Kate’- Princess of Wales welcomed by floods of royal fans

The Princess of Wales was greeted by enthusiastic crowds of royal fans as she visited the world-renowned Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University. The visit comes towards the end of Prince William and Kate’s three day trip to Boston for the annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. The royal engagement marks her continued effort to promote the importance of early years care.
Adoring fans of the Princess lined the street either side of the Harvard University visit, cheering Kate as she entered the building.
Members of the public cheered her arrival, applauding the Princess as she was welcomed by Harvard academics.
Some among the crowd had arrived equipped with posters, plastered with pictures of Prince William and Kate surrounded with messages of praise.
As the Princess hurried into the building to meet with officials, a female voice in the crowd cried out: “We love you Kate!”
Despite the warm welcome, the Princess kept crowd interaction to a minimum, offering a polite smile and waving to the surrounding crowds.
Sources close to the Princess have suggested the Harvard centre visit has demonstrated her continued “passion” in advocating for early years care.
Earlier this month, the mother-of-three visited a number of childcare centres within the UK to promote special initiatives focused on early childhood development.
The occasion will mark her first solo engagement of the US tour, with Prince William set to visit the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
The couple will reunite on Friday evening when they jointly attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony to celebrate the winners of the environmental initiative launched by Prince William.
More to follow…
