We’ll provide conducive environment for public-private

Oyo state government has promised to continue to provide conducive environment for public-private partnerships to strive in the education sector, to stem the tide of all forms of malpractices.

Commissioner for Education, Mr Rahman Abduraheem stated this while addressing a gathering of educationists from across the country who converged at the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) conference in Ibadan.

Mr Abdulraheem, represented by Permanent Secretary and Inspector General of Education, Mr Delani Binuyo, noted that the state government’s efforts to provide free compendium of past questions for both public and private schools was a sign of robust relationship with the private sector.

The commissioner said the choice of theme “Revamping Africa Education for Sustainable Development: Private Education Perspective” was in line with the focus of UNESCO,

Earlier, National President, NAPPS, Chief Abayomi Otubela sought collaboration with parents, guardians and religious leaders to address the rising social vices and combat all forms of malpractice.

Chief Otubela noted the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to groom young ones with high-level moral standards saying students in primary and secondary schools should be introduced to conducting research into solutions to problems in their environment.

He implored both the state and federal governments to increase security around schools to stem the tide of kidnappings within the school environment.

Mosope Kehinde

