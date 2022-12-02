What to watch on Friday: ‘Sr.’ documentary premieres on Netflix

Comment on this story Comment

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) Hondo and the team must partner with an old foe to track down who broke into the home of a Hollywood actress; Tan grapples with finding an anniversary gift for his wife. Dateline (NBC at 9) An hunting safari in Zambia’s Kafue National Park takes a dark turn after a shot is heard from the cabin of dentist Dr. Larry Rudolph and his wife, Bianca.

Fire Country (CBS at 9) Bode’s crew gets accused of stealing a designer watch and responds to a dangerous call about a gas leak.

Three Pines (Prime Video) Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) and his team investigate stranger murders in Three Pines, revealing the secrets of its eccentric residents and forcing Gamache to confront his own demons.

Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas? (Showtime at 10) Comedian Matt Rogers shares stories and songs to get viewers in the holiday spirit.

A Big Fat Family Christmas (Hallmark at 8) A photojournalist shooting her family’s annual holiday party for a story gets closer to her co-worker.

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Murder (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) After inheriting her aunt’s house, a woman suspects her beloved relative may have been murdered.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Netflix) This steamy romance follows Lady Chatterley, a blue-blooded woman who falls out of love with her husband and begins an affair with the gamekeeper of their estate.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Netflix) An animated version of “A Christmas Carol,” follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he faces the ghosts of his past, present and future to become a better man.

Sr. (Netflix) Robert Downey Jr. pays tribute to his late father by chronicling the life and career of filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.

Firefly Lane (Netflix) Season 2.

Slow Horses (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.