When homeless people seek treatment or shelter, where do their

When people experiencing homelessness need to go into residential treatment for drug or alcohol addiction, finding a place for their pet to stay can be a big barrier.

“In April, over the course of two weeks, I got four calls from different organizations,” said Vickie Ramirez, who works at a clinic that serves homeless youth and their pets. “And they’re like, ‘My client’s ready to go into treatment today . I have a bed for them today — if I can find someone to foster their animal.”

Ramirez said she couldn’t find a foster for any of them, so none of them went into treatment.

As many as one in every four people experiencing homelessness has a pet. But in Seattle, as in most cities across the country, there are few options for short-term foster care for the pets of people in crisis.

“Seattle Humane has a program, but they’re slammed,” Ramirez said. “There’s this huge need for emergency fostering in Seattle that is not being met, especially since the eviction moratorium ended.”

Diaz Dixon works with animal shelters across the country to make more emergency foster programs available to people who need them.