Where Is Xur Today? (December 2-6) – Destiny 2 Exotic Items And

It’s the final Season of Plunder weekend in Destiny 2, and while some big changes are coming, Xur remains a reassuring constant in the game. Back for a few more days to sell some of the finest Exotic weapons and armor, the Agent of the Nine will also have a few extra items with him to help flesh out your collection. Here’s where you can find Xur and what Exotics he’s selling this week.

This week you can find Xur in The EDZ, in the Winding Cove. For his weapon, Xur is offering Cerberus+1. Hunters can pick up the Wormhusk Crown helmet, Titans can grab Peregrine Greaves boots; and for Warlocks, Xur has the Skull of Dire Ahamkara helmet.

Xur Location

Xur’s location in the EDZ.

Spawn in at the Winding Cove transmat zone, then hop on your sparrow and go north. Take the collapsed overpass on the left and look for a cave near the bend in the road. Follow the tunnel through the cliff face to reach a higher ridge where a Fallen dropship has crashed; you’ll find Xur waiting there.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on Friday. Bungie doesn’t mark Xur’s location on the in-game map, so it can be easy to miss him if you’re not aware he exists. But he only comes to specific locations, of which now there are only three: the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher’s Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Xur Exotic and Legendary Items

Exotic Engram – 97 legendary shards

Cerberus+1 – 29 Legendary Shards

Wormhusk Crown – 23 Legendary Shards

Peregrine Greaves – 23 Legendary Shards

Skull of Dire Ahamkara – 23 Legendary Shards

Hawkmoon – 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Dead Man’s Tale – 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Xenology quest – free

Legendary weapons and armor – 50 legendary shards, 1,000 Glimmer

Exotic Weapons

Cerberus+1

Hawkmoon

Dead Man’s Tale

Legendary Weapons

Vulpecula Kinetic Hand Cannon Full Bore / Polygonal Rifling Alloy Magazine / Flared Magwell Encore Headstone Stars in Shadow Energy Pulse Rifle Arrowhead Brake / Corkscrew Rifling Extended Mag / Alloy Magazine Grave Robber Sympathetic Arsenal / Elemental Capacitor Fractethyst Kinetic Shotgun Smoothbore / Smallbore Steady Rounds / Accurized Rounds Quickdraw Thresh Farewell Kinetic Sidearm Corkscrew Rifling / Fluted Barrel Accurized Rounds / Extended Mag Tunnel Vision Multikill Clip Extraordinary Rendition Kinetic Submachine Gun Chambered Compensator / Fluted Barrel Tactical Mag / Flared Magwell Surplus Tap the Trigger Far Future Energy Sniper Rifle Arrowhead Brake / Extended Barrel Tactical Mag / Extended Mag Lead from Gold Thresh Falling Guillotine Heavy Sword Hungry Edge / Jagged Edge / Tempered Edge Balanced Guard / Enduring Guard Energy Transfer Surrounded

Legendary Armor

Titan Type Mobility Resilience Recovery Discipline Intelligence Strength Total Seventh Seraph Gauntlets Titan Gauntlets 6 12 10 2 20 7 57 Seventh Seraph Plate Titan Chest Armor 12 14 6 2 10 21 65 Seventh Seraph Mark Titan Mark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seventh Seraph Helmet Titan Helmet 13 6 12 7 20 2 60 Seventh Seraph Greaves Titan Leg Armor 14 6 12 12 16 2 62 Warlock Type Seventh Seraph Gloves Warlock Gauntlets 12 2 16 7 9 16 62 Seventh Seraph Robes Warlock Chest Armor 12 16 2 16 7 9 62 Seventh Seraph Bond Warlock Bond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seventh Seraph Hood Warlock Helmet 7 2 19 7 16 7 58 Seventh Seraph Boots Warlock Leg Armor 6 24 2 2 16 9 59 Hunter Type Seventh Seraph Grips Hunter Gauntlets 13 2 16 14 15 2 62 Seventh Seraph Vest Hunter Chest Armor 12 2 16 13 14 2 59 Seventh Seraph Cloak Hunter Cloak 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seventh Seraph Cowl Hunter Helmet 2 23 6 9 2 21 63 Seventh Seraph Strides Hunter Leg Armor 16 8 6 17 6 6 59

Exotic Armor

Wormhusk Crown

Mobility: 14

Resilience: 6

Recovery: 11

Discipline: 9

Intellect: 11

Strength: 12

Total: 63

Peregrine Greaves

Mobility: 3

Resilience: 17

Recovery: 13

Discipline: 9

Intellect: 2

Strength: 20

Total: 64

Skull of Dire Ahamkara