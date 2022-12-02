Who Plays Young Rip Wheeler on ‘Yellowstone’? Kyle Red

Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) is arguably the most likable character on Yellowstone. Between his cut-and-dried attitude, die-hard loyalty to the Dutton Ranch, and lifelong love for his childhood crush-turned-wife Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), there’s no denying his charm. While fans (or maybe just me) would be completely content watching Rip ride around the ranch all day, the show’s creators offer a few flashbacks to his traumatic past that give us a peek into his complicated-yet-admirable backstory.

The season five opener takes us to Rip and Beth’s first date right before she leaves for college to study finance. Which, in true Yellowstone fashion, ends in a blow-up argument. Not even Rip is immune to Beth’s sharp tongue, and their brief rendezvous ends with him catching a ride home and leaving her alone at a bar. Despite the circumstances, the scene adds yet another layer to the couple’s storied history — and we get to see young Rip Wheeler in all his teenage glory.

And who, you might ask, is the talented actor who plays young Rip Wheeler? His name is Kyle Red Silverstein, and he’s no stranger to the silver screen.

Who is Kyle Red Silverstein?

The dashing 20-year-old actor hails from Los Angeles, California, and has an impressive résumé, to say the least: He took on roles in Cold Case, Black-ish, House and American Horror Stories, and he even appeared alongside Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in the movie Blended. Prior to his role as young Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, Silverstein is probably best known for playing Ethan Dawson on the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

Acting is nothing new for Silverstein, who landed his first gig in BabyStyle Magazine when he was just 2 years old. From there, he went on to appear in more than 20 commercials for big names including McDonald’s, Apple, Eggo and Volkswagen. He even won a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film – Young Ensemble Cast in 2015 for Blended.

When he’s not shooting on set, Silverstein is an ambitious young man who loves to play soccer, water polo, bass guitar and clarinet, and to go boogie boarding with his friends. Silverstein currently resides in Sherman Oaks, California, with his parents; his dogs, Bob Marley and Buster; and his sister, Lily. An actress herself, Lily Mae Silverstein appeared in Modern Family, Fresh off the Boat and the Disney series Bunk’d.

Passions off the Ranch

Conservation and maintaining the wild, natural beauty of Montana’s landscape is a heavy theme throughout the Yellowstone series. It’s only fitting that its actors are just as committed to protecting our planet and the animals we share it with.

Silverstein is highly active in animal welfare and uses his platform to raise awareness for conservation efforts, especially endangered species such as rhinos. While shooting Blended in South Africa, he and the rest of the cast went on a safari and learned about the threats that lions and other wild animals face in the region.

The experience ignited a deep passion for conservation in Silverstein, who frequently shares opportunities to donate to and support various initiatives on his Twitter feed. He’s also a public supporter of the Los Angeles Zoo Keepers Association and has participated in its annual Bowling for Rhinos event, which has raised millions of dollars to help protect rhinos in Asia and Africa.

From speaking out against poaching to raising awareness for endangered species, Silverstein is a true example of the power of using your platform to make a difference.

Becoming Young Rip

Our first introduction to Silverstein as young Rip happens at perhaps the most traumatic and life-altering points in his story: stumbling upon the Dutton Ranch after killing his father. After a tense first meeting with ranch owner and patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Rip is offered a job, housing and an unexpected chance to start over.

It takes a few seasons before young Rip earns enough stripes to start learning how to ride, but now in season five, Silverstein looks as comfortable as ever on horseback. In preparation for filming, he and the rest of the cast attend what’s been dubbed as “Cowboy Camp” in Texas. While there, he asked the grown-up version of his character for advice on approaching the role.

And Hauser’s response was classically Rip.

“Young Rip was at cowboy camp in Texas with us, and he was asking me for advice,” Hauser said in a recent interview. “I said I don’t really look at myself all the time in what I’m doing. I’m just being when I’m on screen, and Luke (Grimes) just chimed in and said, ‘Just take up space, kid.'”

In the few episodes we’ve seen so far, Silverstein has certainly taken up space with his formidable acting chops and incredible command of the character. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for young Rip and Silverstein as the season continues.

