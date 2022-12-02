William and King Charles to hold crisis talks over Harry and Meghan





Prince William and the King are set to hold crisis talks in order to respond to any allegations of racism or ill treatment made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their forthcoming Netflix documentary with the first half being broadcast from next Thursday. Senior aides to both the King and the Waleses, plan to watch the first three episodes of the six part series in order to react to any damaging accusations against the firm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex controversially released a dramatic 1 minute 12 second trailer during Prince William and Princess Kate’s trip to Boston. Royal sources blasted the “churlish” decision to release the trailer during the trip which will conclude on Friday evening with the Prince giving out awards for the Earthshot prize for environmental ingenuity. Speaking to the Daily Mirror, a royal source said there was a “united front” from Buckingham Palace in terms of responding to any allegations in a “robust” manner. They said: “There is a completely united front from the King and his family concerning the numerous attempts to privately make peace with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which sadly have once again resulted in the other side wishing to air their repeated grievances to the world.

“If there is a need to respond to anything in the upcoming series then you can be assured that response will be swift and robust.” Palace insiders have jokingly referred to the Sussexes as “the Kardashians” as “they want all the attention they can possibly get”. During the trailer, the Duke appears alongside dramatic music saying: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.” In another clip the Duchess says: “When the stakes were this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” READ MORE: King ‘might strip titles’ to clamp down on Prince Harry’s attacks

Aides to the Cambridges insisted that the couple “remained completely focused on putting their energies into the job at hand”. One senior source told the Daily Mirror that the focus of the trip remained on the people of Boston and the Earthshot finalists for their work battling climate change. They said: “This trip was to pay tribute to the people of Boston for their generous hospitality and celebrate them alongside the Earthshot Prize finalists for making such great strides in the race against climate change. “Arguably next week some attentions may have a different focus.”