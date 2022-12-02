William’s visit with Biden to be ‘massive coup’ for Earthshot





Prince William’s planned meeting with President Biden is set to be a “massive coup” for the royal visit to Boston and the Earthshot Prize, according to a reporter travelling with the Prince and Kate. In spite of a challenging day due to the Lady Susan Hussey race row and the Netflix trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary being released, the future King is determined to have his “Superbowl moment” with the Earthshot awards ceremony.

The meeting has yet to be officially confirmed, however, it is hoped it can take place on Friday, the same day as the Earthshot event. The Sun royal editor Matt Wilkinson spoke to TalkTV on Thursday about the tone of the day in Boston following the recent negative press for the Firm. He said: “The mood this morning was very low, William’s been planning this trip for almost a year, the Earthshot Prize was his Superbowl moment. “It’s going to be on US telly, it’s the first visit here for six years and the race row was all over the networks.

"The story about Lady Susan Hussey was the lead-in to every story explaining that William and Kate were here." Mr Wilkinson added that the Prince was having breakfast when the Netflix trailer dropped, saying the couple had no idea it was coming. He continued: "They haven't commented publicly, but I can tell you privately I think the description is that he felt disappointed.

He said: “The mood slightly is a little more upbeat, because they do excel at this. “The noises are that Biden and William intend to meet, it will be a massive coup. “William’s got his Earthshot Prize tomorrow, this is what it’s all about, it’s his baby, it’s his Superbowl moment. “British royalty meeting the US President, that’s going to knock all the bad press of the headlines here in the US.”