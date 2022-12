Woman found guilty after harassing Quakers

Julia Wermig-Morgan, 70, a psychotherapist, fired off “unsavoury” claims by postcard, letter and email for two years. She has now been found guilty of two counts of harassment and warned she could be jailed.

The court heard she had been a member of the Dorset society for 35 years and become an elder.

But when retired probation officer Caroline Kibblewhite moved to the area and became assistant clerk, she accused her of creating a hierarchy of “important and unimportant people”. Wermig-Morgan, an Oxford postgrad with a science degree and two masters, believed she had been demoted by the “clique”.

She began sending Mrs Kibblewhite and Valerie Shepherd, another elder at the Bridport group, “distressing and unsavoury” correspondence. Prosecutor

Olivia McGonigle said she made one “ludicrous” claim that Mrs Kibblewhite was being battered by her husband.