World Cup LIVE – Spain vs Japan conspiracy emerges with Germany

Friday’s World Cup action marks the end of an exhilarating group stage that has already witnessed several shock results, VAR controversy and giants like Belgium and Germany dumped out. But there is still time for more drama, with Brazil and Portugal among the teams taking to the pitch before the knockouts commence.

The world is still reeling from Germany’s exit on Thursday after Japan’s eyebrow-raising 2-1 win against Spain, with local media blasting Hansi Flick’s side. A conspiracy theory has emerged from Spain vs Japan, which will undoubtedly sting German hearts further.

Brazil and Portugal won’t suffer the same fate, already securing safe passage into the last 16, but they are vying to seal top spot against Cameroon and South Korea, respectively. Away from Brazil in Group G, Serbia face Switzerland knowing a win would see them leapfrog their European rivals into second.

In Group H, Ghana only need a draw against Uruguay to knock out Luis Suarez and co and gain retribution for their 2010 demise. Express Sport brings you all the latest news, team news and reaction from Qatar as the 2022 World Cup enters the business end.

