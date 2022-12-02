World Cup PROOF that ball did not go over the line for Japan goal

New angles have removed all doubt that the ball didn’t cross the byline before Japan’s winning goal against Spain on Thursday night. Ao Tanaka’s controversial strike completed a sensational turn-around at the Khalifa International Stadium, sending Japan through as Group E winners and Germany home in third.

It had the makings of a routine night of World Cup action, a somewhat welcome cool-down after the madness of Group F earlier in the day. Morocco finished top after beating Canada 2-1, and Belgium crashed out with a 0-0 draw against Croatia after a stunning show of wastefulness from Romelu Lukaku.

But Japan, as the 2022 World Cup has tended, upset the bookies with two goals within three minutes of each other to turn the game on its head. But the Samurai Blue’s second caused a significant rift among viewers, with TV cameras appearing the show the ball roll out of play before Kaoru Mitomo’s crossed assist.

After the assistant disallowed the go-ahead strike, VAR overruled the decision, handing Japan the goal and rupturing the Group E landscape. And new images have surfaced on social media that prove the technology was correct to do so, despite mass criticism in the aftermath.

