‘Yellowstone’ fans can look just like the characters, just scan a


A still from 'Yellowstone.'

Ever wondered if you could pull off Rip Wheeler’s cowboy hat or Beth Dutton’s faux-fur jacket from the Kevin Costner-starring hugely popular Paramount epic “Yellowstone”?

Now, trying on a look seen on your favorite TV show is as easy as scanning a QR code.

Shop The Scenes, a virtual shop from David Glasser’s 101 Studios (the production company behind Yellowstone) and Jill Martin of the “Today Show,” lets fans shop for merchandise featured in TV shows or inspired by their favorite characters.

The platform offers merchandise tied to Yellowstone, its spinoff “1883” and Netflix’s “Emily in Paris.”  

“Yellowstone” fans can buy a bit of the Dutton Ranch lifestyle with Rip’s wedding band ($150) or Beth’s La Femme tee ($69). If your taste more closely matches Emily Cooper’s, you can also find a c’est la vie clutch ($115) or j’adore necklace ($98)





