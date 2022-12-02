‘Yellowstone’ season 5, episode 3: How to watch, free live

“Yellowstone” Season 5 continues tonight, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. Eastern on Paramount Network. In Episode 3 titled “Tall Drink of Water” we’ll see Beth head out of town to take care of some unfinished business, while Kayce makes a decision that will affect his family and Jamie finds himself the target of a trap.

In last week’s premiere, a time jump saw John Dutton win the governor’s race and be sworn in. With the family headed to the ranch to celebrate, trouble is brewing as Market Equities brings in a new shark who has painted a target on Dutton in particular. Beth keeps Jamie on a tight leash while Kayce, Monica and Tate suffer an emotional loss.

Kevin Costner returns as family patriarch John Dutton. The show follows the continued exploits of the Dutton family and the conflicts surrounding their Montana cattle ranch and the troubles encroaching on their borders.

How to watch “Yellowstone” Season 5 online

New episodes of “Yellowstone” are available free on-demand or live Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on the following streaming services: Philo (free trial, then $25 per month), FuboTV (free trial, then $70 per month), DirecTV Stream (free trial, then $70/month) and Sling (50% off for first month, then $35 per month; Paramount Network is part of an add-on package for an additional charge).

What channel is Paramount Network on?

