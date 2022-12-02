Yellowstone Valley Food Hub offers year-round supply of local

While the farmers’ markets in Billings and nearby communities may be closed until next spring, farmers can still connect with customers via an online platform, the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub.

The Yellowstone Valley Food Hub provides farmers and ranchers a way to offer their products to customers year-round. Customers log onto the site, see what is available, and then can make an order for the coming week. They can then either pickup at six different locations in Billings, one in Red Lodge, or one in Absarokee. Delivery is also available to Billings and Laurel for a fee.

Carrie Stokes Holst, general manager of the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub, said the board decided to move forward with the online ordering platform in 2020, as the pandemic was “showing the cracks” of the current food system.

“The board had been talking about creating this direct-to-consumer platform for the off-season, but they decided to move forward in the early days of the pandemic when the national and international food supply chains were really showing the cracks,” she said. “We knew that we didn’t have a good way to connect to each other or get our goods out into the marketplace.”

The Yellowstone Valley Food Hub website features a wide variety of products from baked goods to seasonal vegetables, meats, jams, honeys and herbs. Producers selling on the platform pay a sliding scale percentage based on sales and also have to be approved by the board to sell on the site. There are currently over 50 farms that sell on the site that come from various parts of Montana and Wyoming.

“We have producers apply to list products so we can be sure the value is aligned between member producers,” Holst explained.

But creating a food hub at this scale is more than just putting photos of products on a website and receiving payment. There also has to be a place to assemble orders, for farmers to drop off their products, and marketing efforts to let customers know the service is available.

Much of the infrastructure for the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub was funded by grant dollars and donations.

“We got our start with the generous help of Northern Plains and raised $100,000 in 2018 with donations ranging from $5 to $20,000. This helped us hire a general manager and launch our online local food marketplace,” the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub explained on its website. “Three years and a global pandemic later, we are selling more local food than ever before and bringing on additional local farmers’ and ranchers’ products.”

Through grant funds and other support, the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub has been increasing its structure the past two years.

“Most of our support has come through grant support – including a Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) and a Growth Through Agriculture (GTA) grant,” Holst shared. “With VAPG, we were able to cover our rent and invest in marketing. With GTA, we were able to purchase equipment – including a CoolBot for expanded cold storage. We are super thankful for both programs in helping us expand and get to where we are now! We are also appreciative of our fiscal sponsor, Northern Plains Resource Council – they are big supporters of us and help facilitate some of the direct giving.”

As 2022 comes to a close, Holst said the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub is looking forward to continued success and expansion.

“Looking ahead, we were recently awarded a Local Food Promotion Program (LFPP) grant, which will help us cover some existing expenses over the next three years including rent, some supplies, some software, and some salaries, as well as allow us to invest in additional capacity to grow our wholesale efforts,” she concluded.

For more information, visit yvfoodhub.com.