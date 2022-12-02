Yellowstone’s Beth Dutton death ‘sealed’ as Wes Bentley drops

He told viewers: “It’s a lot of fun for Jamie to watch Beth with cuffs (laughs). It’s a little win, her needing his legal expertise.

“It’s always great working with Kelly. We’ve had since day one a great connection and chemistry.

“Obviously there’s a very striking moment with Beth when she comes out the jail and she notices the car seat, it’s a huge moment between them obviously because of the history, it’s the crevice between them.

“You know, I think he feels bad,” Bentley added as he referred to Jamie’s apology to Beth. “I think that might have been the last moment they could maybe try to find healing and obviously she’s not ready.”