Zoe Ball reacts to Harry and Meghan’s jaw-dropping Netflix





Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 40, caused a social media frenzy after the pair finally dropped a teaser for their Netflix docu-series. Zoe Ball, 52, reacted to the anticipation as the BBC Radio 2 presenter briefly shared her thoughts today.

Speaking on her self-titled Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, the veteran broadcaster played a short clip from the trailer. The preview for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary, titled Harry and Meghan, features personal photos of the couple flashing across the screen. They are heard being asked “Why did you want to make this documentary?” to which Harry replies: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.” He adds “I had to do everything I could to protect my family” before Meghan is seen appearing to wipe away tears. READ MORE: Strictly Come Dancing stars let loose at boozy Christmas party

Zoe added: “The rumours are that it might be shown next Thursday (December 8) but there is no official release on that. But we will keep you updated.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming series has attracted a barrage of media attention ahead of its launch. The trailer for the couple’s six-part Netflix documentary dropped earlier this week and promised to reveal deatail of the Sussex family’s formerly under-wraps private life. In one clip, the Duchess appears to be weeping, and in another, she curls up on a chair, phone in hand, while appearing stressed.

Netflix said the documentary would offer an “unprecedented and in-depth” look at their lives. The statement adds: “Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.” The documentary trailer arrived to immediate controversy, with many people convinced the royals travelled to the US and separated from the Firm for their privacy. Some commentators have decried the royals’ “unbelievable narcissism”, while others have branded their series a “declaration of war”.