10 Christmas movies that were filmed in Utah

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

There are two types of people in this world: those who love Hallmark Christmas movies, and those who are — well, Grinches. Love them or hate them, the time of year for cheesy Christmas movies is here.

According to the Utah Film Commission, in 2022 alone six holiday-themed movies were filmed in the Beehive State. So before you grab a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa to curl up and watch your next holiday flick, find out which of your favorites may have been filmed right here in Utah.

‘Falling for Christmas’ (2022)

A Lindsay Lohan acting comeback has millennials flocking to Netflix to see Lohan’s heartwarming, family-friendly film “Falling for Christmas.” The new release is currently in Netflix’s Top 10 list. The plot follows a spoiled hotel heiress who hits her head in an accident on the slopes and, while suffering amnesia, finds herself in the care of a handsome widower. The sleek hotel Lohan plays heiress to is portrayed by the Goldener Hirsch hotel in Park City. Screenrant.com writes that the ski scenes were shot at Deer Valley Resort, and the fictional North Star Lodge was partly portrayed by the Stein Erikson Lodge.

‘Mr. Krueger’s Christmas’ (1980)

Mr. Krueger’s Christmas may be an oldie, but the beloved classic Christmas film remains a favorite that brings many viewers to tears. Jimmy Stewart of “It’s a Wonderful Life” fame stars as Mr. Krueger. Krueger is a lonely widower who rediscovers the true meaning of Christmas after an interaction with a group of friendly carolers. Those familiar with downtown Salt Lake City will recognize the street scenes filmed there, and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir also makes an appearance.

‘Christmas Land’ (2015)

This made-for-tv Hallmark movie was fully filmed in Utah. It focuses on a young New York City career woman who inherits a quaint Christmas-themed village and tree farm from her grandmother. She faces tough decisions about selling the property after being charmed by the townspeople and a handsome local lawyer.

According to the movie’s IMDB page, scenes showing the barn and shops of Christmas Land were shot at the Pioneer Village portion of Lagoon amusement park in Farmington. Other scenes were shot in Salt Lake City and Riverton.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ (2000)

“It’s the… the… the… the Grinch!” The live-action movie version of the Dr. Seuss classic stars Jim Carrey as the titular Grinch. The movie gained a cult following in the early 2000s that remains today. And, yes, most of the movie was filmed in the famous Whoville set built at Universal Studios. But Utah can claim a small role in the fourth-highest-grossing Christmas film of all time—the snowy mountain scenes were filmed at Solitude Ski Resort!

‘Check Inn to Christmas’ (2019)

Hidden away in tiny Huntsville is the Compass Rose Lodge—a cozy 15-room boutique hotel. The Ogden Valley gem even boasts its own observatory for stargazing. Sounds magical, right? The Hallmark Channel must’ve thought so too, because they filmed “Check Inn to Christmas” there. The plot follows a woman who is home for the holidays helping her family run their inn while feuding with a rival business competitor. (The rival is, of course, handsome.) The Heber Valley Railroad is shown in an opening scene, and another takes place on Bountiful’s Main Street.

‘Christmas Under Wraps’ (2014)

“Christmas Under Wraps” has the distinction of being the most popular Hallmark Christmas movie ever! Candace Cameron Bure plays an aspiring surgeon who loses out on a big-city fellowship and instead ends up in a tiny town called Garland, Alaska. But after falling in love with the charming town and forming relationships with its inhabitants, she might just forgo the big city after all. The movie’s IMDB page lists its filming locations as Salt Lake City, Payson and Heber City.

‘A Cozy Christmas Inn’ (2022)

This new Hallmark flick is a sequel of sorts to “Christmas Under Wraps.” “A Cozy Christmas Inn” tells the story of a real estate executive who heads to Alaska to procure a property for her boss, then discovers her ex-boyfriend is the owner of said inn. (What’s the deal with Hallmark movies and inns?) The setting is fictional Garland, Alaska but the movie was filmed—get this—in Huntsville at the Compass Rose Lodge. If you’re keeping a tally, that now makes two Hallmark movies filmed there. The lodge’s on-site java shop, First Lift Coffee, even makes an appearance in the film.

‘Mistletoe Mixup’ (2021

A workaholic woman with no interest in romance or the holidays meets two great guys on the same day. Who will she choose? Unbeknownst to her, they are brothers, and a sibling rivalry ensues. The movie stars 1990s heartthrobs Joey and Matthew Lawrence as the brothers vying for Danielle C. Ryan’s heart. The movie was mainly filmed in Heber City and Midway—including scenes at Midway Bakery on Main and the Holiday Lanes bowling alley in Heber.

‘Jingle Belle’ (2018)

A Lifetime movie, “Jingle Belle” follows the story of two former high school sweethearts reuniting over a small-town Christmas pageant. The fictional town of Masonville is portrayed by Brigham City—you can see the Box Elder County courthouse in the opening scene. Tatyana Ali of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” plays the lead role of Belle Williams.

‘Christmas Tree Lane’ (2020)

South Utah County was the shooting location for this Hallmark film. The plot involves a plucky young woman trying to keep her family music store on the eponymous Christmas Tree Lane from getting demolished. As she fights to save the neighborhood, she discovers that her love interest, Nate, has other plans. Shot in Payson and Provo, downtown Payson experienced Christmas in June when the Hallmark channel was there filming in summer 2020.

Siegfried & Jensen

Since 1990, Siegfried & Jensen have been helping the people of Utah and surrounding states who have suffered needless injuries and death caused by car accidents, truck accidents, medical malpractice, defective drugs, dog bites, wrongful death, and other types of personal injury.

The firm is committed to keeping Utah families and communities safe by making sure that wrongdoers are held accountable. While a lawsuit isn’t always the answer when it is needed having someone on your side can mean the difference between declaring bankruptcy and rebuilding your life and moving forward, especially when you’re up against an insurance company or a hospital.

Siegfried & Jensen has a 97% success rate with more than 35,000 cases and $1.2 billion recovered for their clients.

×