10 Fantasy Christmas Movies That Don’t Feature Santa Claus,

A Christmas Carol is one of the most widely adapted fantasy Christmas stories of all time, and as the recently released Spirited shows, there’s still a huge audience for them. Impressively, A Christmas Carol manages to be an amazing Christmas tale without relying on ol’ St. Nick, presumably because the story is older than the modern interpretation of Santa.





Whether it’s dark gothic tales from Tim Burton or slice-of-life stories with a dash of the fantastical, these Christmas movies prove Santa isn’t needed to tell a great Christmas story.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Krampus (2015) – 6.2

Although deeply tied to the lore of Father Christmas, Krampus doesn’t feature the jolly old man. Instead, his antithesis, Krampus, is the star, and he brings with him terrifying retribution against families who don’t celebrate Christmas “the right way”. The premise is inherently fantastical due to its ties to Alpine folklore.

RELATED: 15 Best Christmas Movies Of The Last Decade, Ranked (According To IMDb)

It’s not just the monster itself that’s terrifying, it’s what he does to the world with his visit. The neighborhood becomes a barren wintery wasteland, and every decoration or toy that once brought Christmas joy is now out to hurt them. It’s a terrifying yet very Christmasy movie.

Barbie in The Nutcracker (2001) – 6.3

Barbie in the Nutcracker is the first of many direct-to-DVD Barbies movies in the 21st century, and it starts strong. It’s a loose adaptation of the iconic “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” story, with the eponymous The Nutcracker ballet soundtrack by Tchaikovsky.

It follows Clara, a girl who suddenly finds herself shrunk, and defended against a swarm of rats by the Nutcracker prince.

He says he is on a quest to find the Sugarplum Princess, and the evil forces standing in his way are led by The Mouse King, devilishly voiced by the amazing Tim Curry. It’s a great Barbie movie to watch with children, despite the dated animation, thanks to its comfy winter setting and classic romance.

Scrooged (1988) – 6.9

Well before Spirited put a modern comedic twist on the “A Christmas Carol” formula, Bill Murray had done the same thing over three decades ago. The film follows Frank Cross, who in a meta way, is a TV executive who is broadcasting an over-the-top live production of A Christmas Carol.

The night before his affront to Christmas airs, Frank is visited by his mentor, Lew Hayward, and so begins Frank’s descent into his past, present, and future, accompanied by increasingly weird Spirits of Christmas. It’s a hilarious take on an already infinitely adapted classic, and its more cynical and snarky tone certainly helps with new audiences.

Shazam! (2019) – 7.0

Shazam! is a very fun Christmas movie thanks to its overall vibes. The snowy locale of Philadelphia at Christmastime is a beautiful setting, and the story itself being about family makes it relevant for the holidays. It just also happens to have a DC superhero in the mix.

RELATED: Shazam’s Main Comic Book Villains, Ranked Lamest To Coolest

While there is a humorous scene with a mall Santa, there’s no sign of the mythical Santa Claus anywhere. Comic fans do remember that Shazam has met Father Christmas before, and in fact, has helped him multiple times. With how crazy superhero movies have been getting lately, Old St. Nick might show up at some point.

Batman Returns (1992) – 7.1

Batman Returns is Tim Burton’s other gothic Christmas movie, right next to Edward Scissorhands. It’s a bold choice to set a live-action Batman movie in arguably the happiest time of the year, but the contrast of Gotham’s dark streets being lit up with beautiful Christmas lights makes for a striking visual, perfectly in tune with the over-the-top sequel.

Unlike the first movie, Batman Returns is more blatantly fantastical, and the Christmas setting only accentuates that feeling. It’d be a step too far to include Santa himself, but there’s no denying that The Penguin’s lair looks like an antithesis to the North Pole, fitting for a man raised by penguins.

Journey Back to Christmas (2016) – 7.2

Journey Back to Christmas follows a WWII-era nurse, Hanna, who inexplicably finds herself transported to the far future of 2016. After experiencing the horrors of war, Hanna bears witness to a modern world, which while flawed, is no longer ravaged by the horrors of a global war.

Despite her traditionalist views, she does learn a lot from the family that adopts her. It also helps that unlike the reputation of most Hallmark movies as terrible, the plot and acting weren’t nearly as cheesy. Combined with a genuinely unique fish-out-of-water premise, this is a Christmas flick well worth watching.

Gremlins (1984) – 7.3

Despite the whimsical nature of the movie, it’s one of the most cynical Christmas movies that don’t involve a murderous Santa Claus (or Krampus). Instead, it features a cute, furry critter that spawns evil monster spawn that commits all mischief and murder.

RELATED: All The Real-Life Crimes Committed By Gremlins In The First Film

While it does overall have a comfy and fun-filled feel, the sudden shift in tone when Kate tells a horrible story about her life ends with “And that’s how I found out there was no Santa Claus.” Director Joe Dante insisted the scene stay because he said it “captured the vibe of the movie perfectly”, but regardless, that doesn’t stop people from enjoying it on Christmas.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) – 7.9

Edward Scissorhands is Tim Burton’s most remembered Christmas movie, and it’s not even directly about Christmas. It follows the titular Edward, an android who was created by a lonely inventor. He was supposed to gain hands, but before they could be given to him, the inventor dies, leaving him with his scissored appendages.

One day, an Avon lady finds him, and discovering he’s a harmless and kind young man, decides to adopt him into her family, much to the town’s curiosity. Widely considered the most “Tim Burton” of all of Tim Burton’s works, the gothic fantasy elements contrasting with American suburbia, all during Christmas, made it an instant cult classic.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) – 8.3

One of the most iconic children’s Christmas stories ever written, How The Grinch Stole Christmas is a story that needs no introduction. Anybody who celebrates the holiday knows the story like the back of their hand, and yet, it’s easy to forget that Santa never makes a single appearance throughout the story.

The Grinch does pretend to be Santa, but that’s the extent of his mention. Instead, the focus is on the titular grump learning just how amazing Christmas is, and introducing Santa into the mix when the Grinch saves Christmas of his own volition anyway would only dilute the story’s effective message.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) – 8.6

An American staple of Christmas time, It’s a Wonderful Life follows the trials and tribulations of George Bailey, a man with a uniquely complicated life. The iconic part comes when George, at the end of his rope, decides to commit suicide to give his family a chance to repay all the debts that he had accrued. This is where the angel arrives to show him what life would have been without him.

The story was incredibly unique for its time, and to this day remains one of the most iconic Christmas films ever made. Ironically, it was a flop when it was first released, and the rise of television greatly helped in its resurgence in the 70s. It’s a Wonderful Life is an emotionally resonant and human movie, and a perfect cap to any Christmas celebration.

NEXT: The 10 Best Christmas Movies On Netflix, Ranked According To IMDb