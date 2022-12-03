10 Machine Learning Stocks to Invest in to Become a Millionaire

by Preethi Cheguri November 28, 2022

People are preferring Machine Learning stocks to invest in to become a millionaire.

Investors are in search of Machine Learning stocks to invest in, observing a rapid increase in the use of machine learning across various sectors, including technology, healthcare, automotive, retail, advertising, defense, and financial services, as it is one of the key factors driving growth in ML stocks to become a millionaire. According to a Business Insights industry analysis report, the global machine learning market was worth $15.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow to more than $21 billion in 2022. By the end of 2029, the machine learning stock market is projected to be worth $210 billion and growing at a compound annual growth rate of 38.8% between 2022 and 2029. So, it is important to know the top companies and Machine Learning stocks to invest in to become a millionaire.

The top 10 ML stocks are as follows,

1.International Business Machines – IBM (NYSE) – One of the top machine learning stocks right now is IBM Corporation, a pioneer in the artificial intelligence industry. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority established a strategic partnership on September 27 to deploy artificial intelligence for carbon capture throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Together, the two organizations will use machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify, map, and reduce carbon emissions across the nation.

2.NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ) – The largest producer of premium graphics processing units and semiconductors in the world is NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). Applications in computer vision, deep learning, and machine learning depend on the company’s products. Additionally, it gives machine learning developers access to GPU capability via the cloud so they can create apps for Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Amazon Web Services.

3.CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ) – Using the latest developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a leading American cybersecurity firm, that offers services for intelligent endpoint security, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response.

4.Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ) – It is a Leading producer of semiconductors and memory storage goods. The deep learning accelerators from Micron Technology, Inc. enable deep learning algorithms to run more effectively and with less energy consumption. Its inclusion is among the top machine learning stocks to buy right now.

5.Microsoft (MSFT) – Microsoft has objectives for machine learning that go beyond normal commercial operations. Keep in mind that the company invested $1 billion in Open AI, one of the pioneers in AGI (Artificial General Intelligence).

6.Palantir Technologies (PLTR) – A fantastic location to look for cutting-edge machine learning stocks in the IPO market, Palantir Technologies is one case in point. The business was established in 2003 and has deep roots in Silicon Valley.

7.Snowflake Inc. (NYSE) – Leading cloud computing service provider has developed a cloud platform that is ideal for executing machine learning algorithms. The company had free cash flows of $292.5 million as of September 30, making it one of the best cash-rich machine learning stocks to buy at the moment.

8.Sumo Logic (SUMO) – It uses machine learning to locate important risk indicators, find global KPIs (Key Performance Indicators), and detect abnormalities in real-time.Sumo Logic has experienced revenue growth, going from $67.8 million in 2018 to $155.1 in recent years.

9.Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) – Among the machine learning stocks, Alphabet has been a company that was one of the first to make AI part of the overall vision. GOOGL stock is somewhat pricey as the forward price-to-earnings ratio at 34x.

10.DocuSign (DOCU) – has emerged as the industry leader in contract electronic signatures. Revenues increased by 45% to $342.2 million in the most recent quarter, DOCU stock has indeed been a good performer.

Conclusion: – The machine learning sector is still in its infancy, investors who hold machine learning stocks for a long time are likely to see significant returns as the industry develops and matures. Buy-and-hold investors who are satisfied with some price volatilities are typically the best candidates for machine learning stocks.