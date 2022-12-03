10 male tennis players who retired in 2022 headlined by Federer

Every year in tennis has some retirements but 2022 will be particularly memorable in that regard due to legends like Federer retiring from the sport.

Time just keeps moving and tennis goes with it. Players are getting older, new ones are coming in and it’s a cycle that never stops. This year we said goodbye to some of the biggest names the sport has ever seen as the landscape in the sport continues to change daily.

We can’t talk about retirements in the sport without mentioning Roger Federer as the Swiss ace said goodbye to tennis at the recent Laver Cup following a historic career. There are not enough superlatives to describe what he did so we’re going to move on to the next ones.

Juan Martin Del Potro is another player who has had an incredible career and was not able to keep going due to injuries. His retirement was very emotional as many wondered what could have been but what was, was truly special nonetheless.





Up next is Tsonga, a fan favourite who always left everything on the court and played some exciting tennis. Fellow Frenchman Gilles Simon gave us some of the longest rallies of all time and plenty of memorable moments so he will be missed. So will the stabilizing presence of Tommy Robredo who was always there to play some super-solid tennis and push the best toward their best.

Kevin Anderson was another one who will be remembered in history albeit as a player beaten in a grand slam final with injuries never allowing him to unlock his potential truly. Sam Querrey, the Wimbledon legend and fellow upset-alert Philipp Kohlschreiber. Who can forget his Roland Garros 7-6 7-6 7-6 win over Djokovic.

The final two players are ones that had very long careers and are quite fondly remembered among fans – Andreas Seppi and Bruno Soares.