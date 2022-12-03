10 Most Wholesome Relationships In House Of The Dragon, Ranked

House of the Dragon Season 1 may be over, but that hasn’t stopped fans from looking back on the series and cultivating theories for the seasons to come. Among all the bitterness, fights, and crises, the series still manages to feature sweet moments, allowing viewers to connect further with the characters.





Westeros isn’t exactly known for wholesomeness — nearly every bond in House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones is complex and difficult and can’t be considered good or bad. But deep bonding moments and beautiful connections pop up amid the terrible ones, and they keep fans returning for more.

10/10 Aemma & Viserys Were Deeply In Love

A great sadness looms over the bond between Viserys and Aemma, as it took her death for Viserys to truly understand the depth of his love for her. He put duty over her and paid the price for it.

The wholesome aspect of their relationship is that Viserys never forgot Aemma and treated Rhaenyra with such kindness and loyalty following her mother’s death. Furthermore, Aemma and Viserys had stood by each other’s sides through everything, and Aemma devoted her life to his reign. He very much loved his departed wife and said “my love” as he passed away and seemingly saw Aemma, joining her in death.

9/10 Daemon Shows Tenderness To Laena

​​​​Viewers wouldn’t think that Daemon could be a good husband, considering the fact that he murdered his last wife. But he has a rather tender relationship with Laena that shows a whole other side of him.

Daemon dances with Laena at Rhaenyra’s wedding, and they immediately connect. There is a lot of common ground between them, like their blood and being dragon riders, and it appears that they both eventually fall very much in love. Laena and Daemon weren’t set up or forced to be together. They chose one another. And Daemon avoided chaos, even though it is his nature, to be by her side and raise their children together.

8/10 Rhaenyra & Harwin Have A Softness

Rhaenyra and Harwin Strong were seen having a few interactions when they were younger, and it seemed he was being occasionally flirty and always kind. Between time skips, their bond obviously developed as they ended up having three children together.

Rhaenyra and Harwin share such sweet moments, with loving looks and adoring words. Harwin is very much there for the children they share and holds Joffrey tenderly after he is born. Strong shows genuine concern for Rhaenyra, and the softness she shows for him reveals a side of her that fans love but scarcely witness.

7/10 Jacaerys & Baela Are A Great Match

Jacaerys and Baela are a lovely betrothed couple who are seen as wholesome, especially among the other young relationships surrounding them. Pairs such as Helaena and Aegon stand out as terribly toxic and mismatched, whereas Jacaerys and Baela seem well-matched. They are both kind-natured and have a loving bond.

They are both strong, even at such a young age, and clearly follow in the footsteps of their mothers, Rhaenyra and Laena. Jace is protective, loyal and brave, as is Baela, and they’re both dragon riders.

6/10 Lucerys Is Devoted To Rhaena

Before Aemond confronts Lucerys and kills him, Luke had been betrothed to Rhaena. They lost their future together in the final episode, but they had many sweet moments before the end.

Luke stands up for what is right when Aemond takes Rhaena’s mother’s dragon and also expresses his loyalty to her when Aemond proposes Luke marry someone else. They’re young and therefore have a shy and tentative bond, and it is wholesome as they care and have great respect for one another. It is rare to find such softness in Westeros.

5/10 Viserys Is Dedicated To His Daughter, Rhaenyra

Viserys was so focused on his duty and providing a male heir that he neglected Aemma and Rhaenyra. Following Aemma’s death, however, Rhaenyra became the center of his universe. They have a close and genuine bond, where Viserys will go well out of his way to stand up for and protect Rhaenyra.

Even in Viserys’ deteriorated state, he still rose and brandished a knife when Vaemond spoke ill of Rhaenyra. He made her heir and placed all of his trust in her, just like Rhaenyra had always wanted him to do, and she finally had the father she always wanted.

4/10 Daemon & Viserys Have A Brotherly Bond

Daemon brings chaos wherever he goes and certainly doesn’t make life easy for Viserys. He interrupted every important event, undermined his brother, and questioned his decisions as king.

However, Daemon’s deeper intentions became clear later. He wanted to defend and protect his family and blood above all else, and he admired Viserys underneath it all. When Corlys spoke badly of Viserys, Daemon was quick to defend him, and when the crown fell from his brother’s head, Daemon picked it up and gently placed it back where it belonged. There is a definite sweetness to their relationship that shouldn’t go unnoticed.

3/10 Young Alicent & Rhaenyra Were Great Friends

Alicent and Rhaenyra had a beautiful bond as girls. They spent most of their free time in one another’s company, speaking of a future where they avoided all duty, traveled together, and shared their deepest and darkest thoughts and secrets. There was a sweetness to the pair, and they had a connection that seemed unbreakable.

Even in their fallout and fights, the connection between them remains. There are glimmers of the friendship they shared in even talks of war, as both Alicent and Rhaenyra hesitate to harm their lifelong childhood friend.

2/10 Lucerys Adores His Mother, Rhaenyra

There is no bond quite like parent and child, which is proven in the relationship between Rhaenyra and her son, Lucerys. Rhaenyra is fiercely protective of all of her children, but the most wholesome relationship is with her middle child.

Luke is shy but protective like Rhaenyra and able to put up a fight. He is the one to defend his family against Aemond, removing his eye in the process, and Rhaenyra shields him afterward, putting herself in harm’s way. Rhaenyra and Luke share a tender moment before he flies off to Storm’s End, and he calls his mother perfect. Following his death, Rhaenyra is visibly devastated, and the loss of Luke seems to be the tip of the iceberg that leads her into war.

1/10 Corlys & Rhaenys Support & Love One Another

Corlys and Rhaenys are one of the few healthy couples in Westeros. That isn’t to say they don’t have their flaws like all relationships do, but they have a foundation built of love, admiration, and respect.

Corlys and Rhaenys are both strong and powerful people with great social standing and reputations. Corlys firmly believes Rhaenys should’ve been queen, and even when he had disappeared for months without a word, Rhaenys stands firm and makes no big decisions or promises before her husband returns. It is a true partnership that feels equal and true.

