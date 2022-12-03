10 Oscar-Bait Movies That Bombed With Critics

As viewers gear up for awards season, the “Oscar bait” movies are always around. Studios want their films to win Oscars, and it shows during awards season with massive PR pushes and press junkets for Oscar-hopeful films. Some of the best films ever made were designed specifically to win Oscars.





While there have been some great Oscar films over the years, there have been some notable duds as well. Generally, these films are meant to contend for awards but the final result doesn’t come close. Critics can be very unforgiving, and there is nothing worse than an Oscar bait film bombing.

10/10 All The King’s Men Wasn’t Even Close To The Success Of The 1949 Original

All the King’s Men is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name and follows the rise and fall of Governor Willie Stark. The film was previously adapted in 1949 when it won Best Picture at the Oscars. The 2006 adaptation starred Sean Penn, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Anthony Hopkins.

Unfortunately, this adaptation of the novel was a critical and commercial failure. It holds a dismal 11% on Rotten Tomatoes and nearly all facets of the film were criticized. It doesn’t get any more “Oscar bait” than trying to remake a film that won Best Picture and failing miserably.

9/10 Cats Was A Flop

Released in December 2019, Cats was an adaptation of the famous Broadway musical of the same name. The film was directed by Tom Hooper and featured an impressive cast, including Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellan, and even Taylor Swift.

Cats was universally panned upon release. Critics came after everything, from its visuals to its cast to its direction. Given how much talent was behind the film, it was shocking that it bombed so bad. There was even an infamous cut where several of the cats’ rears were visible before it was quickly changed.

8/10 Seven Pounds’ Narrative Divided Critics

Seven Pounds stars Will Smith as Ben Thomas, a man who sets out to change the lives of seven different people because he’s seeking redemption. The film costars Rosario Dawson, Woody Harrelson, and Michael Ealy. While it was a box office success, the reviews from critics were a different story.

Critics found Seven Pounds overly grim and its plot to be illogical. The film’s twist ending proved to be divisive among viewers and critics, which doomed any awards season hopes the film had. To Seven Pounds‘ credit, it was more well-received by audiences than it was by critics.

7/10 Don’t Look Up Was A Little Too On-The-Nose

Don’t Look Up follows two astronomers (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) who desperately try to warn the world of its impending doom due to a meteor heading straight to Earth. The satire film focuses on the current political climate in the United States and the important subject of climate change.

While it was satire, Don’t Look Up was shamelessly an Oscar bait movie. For example, Meryl Streep’s President Orlean is quite obviously based on former President Trump, as well as several of his cabinet members being the inspiration for other characters. Critics found that the satire was heavy-handed. Despite not being a favorite among critics nor viewers, Don’t Look Up surprisingly landed a nomination for Best Picture.

6/10 Australia Will Find New Life On Hulu As A Limited Series

The Baz Luhrmann-directed Australia follows an Englishwoman who inherits a ranch in Australia. Being there brought her into contact with a cattle drover and a young, Aboriginal boy. The epic starred Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman and was meant to be a sure-fire Awards contender.

Unfortunately, Australia only received one nomination for Best Costume Design. Critics did not love the film, with many citing its long runtime (165 minutes) and its narrative being all over the place. However, in June 2022, it was announced that the film would be re-released as a six-part limited series entitled Faraway Downs, which will incorporate unused footage from the film. It is due to be released on Hulu.

5/10 J. Edgar Was Praised For Leonardo DiCaprio’s Performance And Not Much Else

J. Edgar focuses on the life of former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. The film follows Hoover’s life and career, from founding the FBI to his personal struggles. It was directed by Clint Eastwood, who was coming off the success of Invictus at the Oscars just two years before.

Most critics agreed that DiCaprio gave a powerhouse performance, but the rest of the film was a letdown. It was clear that it was meant to be an Oscar movie, but it didn’t land. DiCaprio, on the other hand, landed nominations for a SAG and Golden Globe but did not receive a coveted Oscar nomination.

4/10 Amelia Was A Forgettable Biopic

Amelia stars Hilary Swank as famed aviator Amelia Earhart, the first female pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Earhart tragically disappeared in 1937 while flying over the Pacific Ocean. The unpopular biopic covers Earhart’s early life and aviation career all the way up to her disappearance.

Critics were overwhelmingly negative in their reviews of Amelia, and it did not fare better with audiences. The film was labeled flat, dull, and random. Swank, a two-time Oscar winner, also did not receive high praise for her performance as Earhart.

3/10 The Monuments Men Just Didn’t Click With Critics

The Monuments Men, starring and directed by George Clooney, takes place during World War II and follows an Allied group who are tasked with finding pieces of art. The film featured an ensemble cast, including Matt Damon, Bill Murray, John Goodman, and Cate Blanchett.

The Monuments Men had everything an Oscar movie would have. It had a great cast, Clooney was coming off the success of The Ides of March, and it was a war movie, which the Oscars tends to like. However, The Monuments Men did not hit well with critics. Quite a few critics brought up its historical inaccuracy, even though the film claimed to be based on true events.

2/10 The Soloist’s Narrative Lets Down Its Strong Lead Performances

The Soloist stars Jamie Foxx as Nathaniel Ayers, a homeless musician who lives with schizophrenia. Robert Downey Jr. costars as a journalist who discovers Ayers and wants to write about him. The Soloist is based on the true story of their friendship.

Despite having strong performances from its leads, the rest of The Soloist was not a hit with critics. Many said that the narrative was a disappointment. The Soloist only made just over half of its budget at the box office and received negative reviews.

1/10 Diana Landed Naomi Watts A Razzie Nomination

Diana, released in 2013, is a character study of Princess Diana’s final two years. Naomi Watts stars as Princess Diana and the film explores her relationship with Hasnat Khan, a heart surgeon played by Naveen Andrews. Generally, biopics about deeply admired people such as Princess Diana are well-received.

However, Diana did not get much right according to critics. It currently holds a 13% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and many criticized the narrative of Diana. Watts, unfortunately, landed a Razzie nomination for Worst Actress instead of an Oscar.

