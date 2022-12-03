10 Questions Netflix Must Answer in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

The Netflix series Wednesday premiered just over a week ago, and it’s proving to be quite a hit, potentially saving Netflix from the stock slump it has been in. And while season two of Wednesday has not been confirmed or announced, the show is now breaking records at Netflix, making us highly optimistic that we have not seen the last of Wednesday Addams as she goes through her teenage years at Nevermore Academy. That said, season one of Wednesday left us with many unresolved plotlines and questions that need to be answered. If we are going to get a second season, there are a few things we Addams Family fans want to be answered. So with that in mind, here are the ten questions Netflix must answer in Wednesday season two.

Note: If you still haven’t finished Wednesday season one, there are spoilers ahead

10. Will We See More Supernatural Creatures at Nevermore?

We’ve seen werewolves, psychics, sirens, hyde monsters, shape-shifters, and stoners (people with Medusa-like powers). Is it possible we will see more supernatural beings next season? We’d love Wednesday’s circle of friends to include a vampire or a witch, wouldn’t we? Netflix should explore such characters in Wednesday season two.

9. Will Bianca Escape the Morning Song Cult?

Like many TV viewers, if you are fascinated by cults, Wednesday season two may have a storyline right up your alley.

Bianca (Joy Hudson) is a siren and fencing champion that started as Nevermore’s queen bee and Wednesday’s rival. However, they seem to be on the path to friendship. Bianca shows that she’s got a complicated history, which involves running away from home and changing her name to escape her mother and the cult leader she is married to. We don’t know much about the Morning Song cult, but we do know that they want to use Bianca’s siren power to control others’ lives and bank accounts. When Bianca’s mom shows up and blackmails her with the truth that she sirened her way into Nevermore, Bianca has no choice but to go home with her mother. We will likely learn more about this creepy community in the next season of Wednesday.

8. Who Will Be Nevermore’s New Principal?

Wednesday’s showrunners boldly decided to kill off Gwendoline Christie’s shape-shifting Principal Weems after only one season. Now the question is, who will take over the position? Could it be a cursed position like the Defense Against the Dark Arts position in Harry Potter? Will a member of Wednesday’s family takeover (perhaps Morticia)? Could the new principal end up being Wednesday’s stalker? More on that later.

Or… is Principal Weems gone for good? In Christie’s opinion, this character can’t be taken down so easily. Time will tell if Larissa Weems managed to cheat death.

7. Will We See More of the Addams Family

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Fred Armisen, and Isaac Ordonez all made cameos as Morticia, Gomez, Uncle Fester, and Pugsley, respectively. We get that Netflix is giving us a Wednesday-centered show, but come on. We need more of the Addams Family members.

Let’s face it: some questions need to be answered. For example, what is Gomez’s power that makes him an outcast and a Nevermore alumnus? Where is Grandma Addams? Does Pugsley have any powers? And more importantly… where is Cousin It? We all know there is no Addams Family without the big hairball.

6. Can Wednesday and Morticia Fix Their Relationship?

Wednesday isn’t your typical teenage girl, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t go through the same patterns they all do. Case and point, every girl’s teenage feud with her mom.

Wednesday claims that she’s nothing like her mother, and she’s tired of Morticia trying to make her into her image. Moms of teen girls, how often do you hear that? Regardless of how common this is, it still breaks Morticia’s heart. With Wednesday having inherited her mother’s psychic abilities, they may be on the path to a common understanding. Will Netflix explore this in Wednesday season two?

It could happen if, as we suggested, Morticia becomes the new principal. This may be mortifying for Wednesday, but it would be a thrill for those who want more of Catherine Zeta-Jones.

5. Will Wednesday and Enid’s Friendship Thrive?

Opposites must attract because there was never a mismatched pair like Wednesday and Enid (Emma Myers). With Wednesday’s gothy style and fascination with the macabre, it doesn’t seem she’d pal around with a pink-loving gossip blogger, even one who is a werewolf. And yet they developed a strong bond, with some suggesting they may be in love. However, they could just as easily be besties. Regardless, Wednesday has brought out Enid’s fierceness, and Enid has helped Wednesday let her guard down. That said, even the best girlfriends hit rough patches. Will Enid and Wednesday’s friendship continue to grow? We are confident that this friendship will grow strong, even during hard times. But let’s see what Wednesday season two has in store for them.

4. Will Xavier and Wednesday Become a Couple?

When Wednesday kicked off, we met Xavier (Percy Hynes White), who has the power to bring his drawings to life. He has a quiet and vague personality, but one secret he doesn’t keep is his feelings for Wednesday, whom he has known since childhood. While Wednesday initially had no interest in romance, she quickly found it blossoming elsewhere (but we’ll come back to that). Moreover, certain clues seemed to suggest that Xavier may have had something to do with the murders and troubling events in Jericho and around Nevermore. However, with his name cleared and Wednesday’s other romance abruptly ended, is there hope for this couple’s future? Netflix can’t leave us hanging on this one.

3. Have We Seen the Last of Laurel Gates?

We were all thrilled when it was announced that the original Wednesday herself, Christina Ricci, would have a role in this series. But no one could have expected she’d be the big baddy of the season. Marilyn Thornhill was a botany professor and Nevermore’s first normie staff member. However, it turned out that her real name is Laurel Gates and her family members are descendants of town founder Joseph Crackstone. Her goal is to fulfill her ancestor’s mission of wiping all outcasts out of the town. However, though Laurel’s fate is unknown, Wednesday and her friends thwart her plan. Some loose ends surrounding this character need to be dealt with, so we will hopefully deal with this in Wednesday, season two.

2. Will Tyler Remain a Villain?

Teen drama tropes being what they are, the fact that Wednesday’s love interest Tyler (Hunter Doohan), would turn out to be a villain was something we all saw coming. But we’d be lying if we said we weren’t hoping we were wrong. The guy was pretty sweet.

That is, until it turned out that he was not a normie but a hyde. Den of Geek explains that this creature is born of mutation, and it is a monster that struggles to control its abilities. Its nature is awakened when a liberator reveals its true nature. The hyde then develops unyielding loyalty to its liberator. In Tyler’s case, his liberator was Laurel Gates, who sent him on a killing spree she hoped to frame Nevermore Academy for.

Tyler may have been a bad guy this season, but he’s kind of a victim as well. Hydes are the only creatures to have been banned from Nevermore. In fact, the first hyde to be kicked out, 30 years before this story, was Tyler’s mother. His father’s been keeping this secret from him, he’s coping with the fact that his nature makes him an outcast to the outcasts, and most importantly, his loyalty to his liberator is beyond his control. Is it possible that he could be redeemed and learn to control his hyde nature? Could he even become a Nevermore student?

And another question: why does Xavier have a psychic connection to him, as indicated by his drawings?

The last scene of Wednesday season one sees Tyler in chains and transforming, appearing to escape. Netflix is clearly teasing his return in Wednesday season two.

1. Who is Wednesday’s Stalker?

In the season finale, Xavier gives Wednesday a phone. On her way home, she receives a text reading, “I’m watching you.” The texter also sends her pictures of where she has been and an animation of a knife going through her head. Wednesday has a stalker, and the stalker seems to have it in for her. The question is, who is it? The possibilities are endless.

Could it be Sheriff Galpin, angry that Wednesday has unveiled his son’s true nature? Could it be Xavier’s dad, the unseen celebrity psychic, who may know why Xavier has a psychic link to Tyler? This begs another question: is Xavier somehow involved? He did give Wednesday that phone.

As Wednesday says before the credits role, “I know the suspense is killing you.”

Netflix Must Answer These Questions in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Given the enormous, record-breaking success of Wednesday season one, Netflix will certainly give us season two. And these questions and more must be answered when the inevitable season premieres, which will likely be sometime in 2023.

Are there any burning questions you want Netflix to answer in Wednesday season two? Share your thoughts in the comments. And be sure to read our review of Wednesday.