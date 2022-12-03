17 Times Celebs Fully Geeked Out Over Other Celebs

Celebrities all seem like idols to us, so it’s always a surprise when they idolize other celebrities. Here are some iconic moments when celebs geeked out over other celebs:
1.
Emilia Clarke is such a big Friends fan that she could barely speak to Matt LeBlanc on The Graham Norton Show.
2.
Adam Scott has been a huge Star Wars fan his whole life and even invited Mark Hamill to his birthday as a kid, so when Mark surprised him on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he was starstruck.
3.
Jennifer Garner posted a whole collage of her reactions to getting a phone call from Julie Andrews.
4.
Jennifer Lawrence is a massive fan of the Kardashians, and when she was invited over for dinner with them, she got drunk with Kris Jenner, stripped naked in Kris’s closet, and asked Kim Kardashian to style her.
5.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II got so nervous about meeting his first crush*, Julia Roberts, on The Late Late Show that even Jason Momoa couldn’t take it.
6.
Emma Stone is such a huge Spice Girls fan that part of the reason she decided to go by Emma (instead of Emily) was because of Baby Spice (aka Emma Lee Bunton). And after many Spice Girls concerts, the Emmas finally met!
7.
Kesha was so excited to meet Jerry Seinfeld that she ran up and asked for a hug, but she ended up being awkwardly rejected.
8.
Gina Rodriguez played it super cool when she ran into Meryl Streep on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet.
9.
Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie once saw Chris Pine on a red carpet and just immediately started gushing over him.
10.
Mark Ruffalo spotted Paul Rudd on a red carpet and couldn’t stop mouthing, “Is that Paul Rudd?” and gawking.
11.
Sebastian Stan was so in awe of Sharon Stone on The Late Late Show that he couldn’t help flirting a bit.
12.
Camila Cabello is such a big Game of Thrones fan that she fully bowed down to Emilia Clarke.
13.
Selena Gomez fangirled over Friends when Jennifer Aniston interviewed her on The Ellen Show.
14.
Sophie Turner posted this pic of her fangirling while Ryan Gosling sat behind her.
15.
Millie Bobby Brown is so obsessed with the Kardashians that she broke down some of their slang on The Tonight Show.
16.
Jennifer Lawrence stayed cool for about a half second after Jack Nicholson came up to her to compliment her acting.
17.
Finally, Anne Hathaway freaked out when Mariah Carey showed up to the red carpet for The Intern.
What’s your favorite moment when a celebrity let out their inner fangirl? Comment below!
