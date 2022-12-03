$4.4 Billion Distributed Cloud (Data Security, Data Storage,

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Distributed Cloud Market by Service Type (Data Security, Data Storage, Networking), Application (Edge Computing, Content Delivery, Internet of Things), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Distributed cloud market size is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2022 to USD 11.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.6% during the forecast period.

The increase in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments is boosting the growth of distributed cloud market.

Networking service type to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud networking is utilized for managing the organization’s network capabilities hosted in a public or private cloud. Distributed cloud is a public cloud architecture that can also be extended for cloud networking.

Organizations can either use on-premises cloud networking resources to build a private cloud network or use cloud-based networking resources in the public cloud or a hybrid cloud combination. These network resources include virtual routers, firewalls, and bandwidth and network management software.

BFSI industry vertical to hold second largest market share in 2022

Digital transformation in the banking and financial sector is always slowed down by the long trail of traditional and legacy applications that are quite expensive if they require modernization. Cloud solutions offer a new way for banking and financial industries to modernize their IT infrastructure.

Distributed cloud technology enables banking organizations to host applications based on any deployment type and meet the regulatory requirements offering scalability and security. Further, the cloud comes with an efficient cost model, which enables banking and financial services to move away from large capital investments and opt for small subscription-based models.

Europe to hold a significant market share of the distributed cloud market in 2022

Europe is the second largest market for the distributed cloud platform. Countries such UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe are considered for the analysis of the European region.

Like North America, enterprises in this region have the strong technical expertise and bigger IT budgets. The presence of a large number of players is another factor contributing significantly to the distributed cloud market growth in this region. The European market has become more profitable for vendors delivering distributed cloud.

Competitive landscape

Some of the major vendors offering distributed cloud services across the globe include Google (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), VMware (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Teradata (US), F5 (US), Cohesity (US), Oracle (US) Commvault (US), SCC (UK) Wind River Systems (US), Cubbit (Italy), Phoenix NAP (US), Pluribus Networks (US), Anyscale (US), Panzura (US), Platform9 (US), Zededa (US), and Hazelcast (US).

Executive Summary

Distributed Cloud Market: Global Snapshot, 2020-2027

Top-Growing Segments in Market

Data Storage Segment to Account for Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

Edge Computing Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Segment to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

Retail & Consumer Goods Vertical to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

North America to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Growth in Solutions and Services for Cloud Computing to Drive Demand for Distributed Cloud

Data Storage Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Internet of Things Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Large Enterprises Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Vertical to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investment in Next Five Years

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Network Scalability to Meet Business Requirements

Growing Focus on Enhancing User Experience

Growing Need for Digital Transformation

Restraints

Implementing Distributed Cloud Architecture on Global Scale

Opportunities

Development of 5G Network

Growing Adoption of Cloud Services Across Industry Verticals

Challenges

Security and Data Privacy Concerns with Public Cloud Architecture

Performance Fluctuations with Low Bandwidth

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Greggs Managed and Secured Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments Deploying Microsoft Solutions

Case Study 2: Denizbank Innovated Banking Platform with Google to Meet Customer Demand

Case Study 3: Tipico Operated Within Strict Government Regulations with Aws’ Solutions

Technological Analysis

Edge Computing

Internet of Things

5G

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Company Profiles

Key Players

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services

Commvault

F5

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Teradata

VMware

Oracle

Wind River Systems

SCC

Cohesity

SMEs/Startups

Cubbit

Phoenixnap

Pluribus Networks

Anyscale

Panzura

Platform9

Zededa

Hazelcast

