5 Heroes Of FL: Hurricane Ian Diaster Aid, Recovery; Warrior For





FLORIDA — In times of hardship, the stalwarts and natural humanitarians often come out of the woodwork.

Many Florida residents have endured immeasurable loss and struggles throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As the state and the rest of the nation continue to heal, heroes of our communities have emerged. Here at Patch, we’ve launched an initiative to help recognize these heroes making a difference in their communities. And we’re working to tell the stories of these outstanding people.

“He has traveled to (Montana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arizona and California,) and driven to 48 of (Florida’s) 67 counties to hold Narcan community distribution (events). He has never tried drugs, been arrested or intoxicated, doesn’t make money in this effort, hasn’t lost anybody to addiction or work any 12-step program. He is a selfless hero,” Alsonso said. 2. Krissy Webb Is ‘A Warrior For Our Youth’: Palm Beach County Local Hero

Palm Beach Garden’s Krissy Webb is co-founder and executive director of the Student ACES program dedicated to inspiring and developing young men and women of character, honor and integrity, said board member Jamie Levin. “Krissy is a mentor to hundreds of children and through her personal involvement and relentless dedication, has saved many lives,” Levin said. “If Krissy is not with high school students, you will find her on the softball field with her daughters and the U-10 Lady Gators travel softball team, (of which) she is the head coach. She is a warrior for our youth and her passion is unwavering.”

3. ‘Tirelessly Providing Help To Others’: Bradenton Hero Betsy Plante Susan Brady nominated her friend, Betsy Plante, founder of The Blessing Bags Project, a Bradenton-area nonprofit that helps (the) homeless and less fortunate in the Bradenton area, but with Hurricane Ian teamed up with local businesses/nonprofits and sent items to Pine Island/Myakka, etc. “She works tirelessly providing help to others. Not only has she helped with hurricane supplies but (she also) works with business in the Cortez area. … She started The Blessing Bags Project with a homemade bag filled with toiletries that her and her team gave to veterans, families or folks living on the streets. From hurricane relief one week to working on Christmas parties for (the) less fortunate the next and always partnering with Hungers End providing meals for the homeless, she is my Bradenton angel.” 4. Here’s Why Patricia Cockerill Was Shouted Out As a Sarasota Local Hero Jo Mooy nominated her partner, Patricia Cockerill of Sarasota, to recognize her inspiration of others with daily gratitudes and healing. “Feeling the effects of a world gone mad, she started a simple personal daily gratitude post on Facebook that reaches and inspires thousands with the simplicities of life that’s she grateful for,” Mooy wrote. 5. ‘Heartbeat Of Hurricane Ian Recovery’: Fort Myers Heroes Ed, Kim Ryan Patti Salinas nominated Ed and Kim Ryan of Beach Talk Radio in the Fort Myers Beach area for their volunteer efforts to provide information regarding Hurricane Ian to area residents before, during and after the storm.

"They broadcasted live from their own home in the beginning when internet and electric were limited. They started a donation center for all type of relief items," Salinas wrote. "They accepted donations at their home (and) started (collecting donations on) Venmo and PayPal using their private phone number. Before any emergency services were available, Kim went shopping with donated money to purchase water and cleaning supplies. "They have touched so many and helped so many affected by Hurricane Ian. They provided lifesaving information before, during and after."