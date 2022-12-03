7 best new Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten

You can’t rely on the Netflix movies Top 10 list for quality films. In fact, it often seems like the inverse is more likely. This is why we curate a list of the best movies on Netflix.

But that’s a list of movies that’s curated by our in-house experts, and we know there’s a whole world of critics out there, whose opinions also matter. That’s why we often look to Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), the review-aggregator.

And it’s also why we keep tabs on what’s new on Netflix. In recent months, we’ve tracked the best Netflix movies with high Rotten Tomatoes scores (back in August), and another set of Netflix movies with high RT scores (in October).

Yes, while Netflix is doing its best to keep its rep as one of the best streaming services, it competes with the likes of HBO Max and Hulu by making sure it always adds great new movies. So, here we are, back again to give Netflix its flowers for bringing in more well-reviewed movies that have been added since the last edition of this column. Even better, though, the majority are Netflix Originals.

So, let's dive into what we love about seven of the best recently added movies on Netflix — but note that ratings are admittedly subject to change. Netflix's Lady Chatterley's Lover was originally going to be on this list, but it fell from 91% to 86%. It was replaced, though, with another of the best new movies to watch this week. Also, we'll admit that Rotten Tomatoes isn't the end all be all — we loved Bullet Train and recommend it, but it only scored a 53%.

“Sr.” (2022)

This time of the year is perfect for content about families, and “Sr.” one-ups that by focusing on a super-famous son (Robert Downey Jr.) and his iconic father (Robert Downey). Yes, if you weren’t aware: the man who plays Tony Stark had some lived experience as the son of an iconic success story. And this movie, a passion project of his, is all about making sure everyone (including members of his own family) know about the legacy and history of Robert Downey Sr., a filmmaker and actor of high prestige.

Lauded as being enjoyable for the interactions between father and son, and offering good lessons about life in the Hollywood machine. “Sr.” is the kind of critical success that should happen more on Netflix: an original project that isn’t bombastic or sensational — sure it’s built around a beloved celebrity — but it’s also heartfelt.

Genre: Documentary

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Enola Holmes 2 (2022)

You’ve probably seen advertising for Netflix’s second Enola Holmes movie. Its existence is nothing close to a secret. What you might not know is that it’s been a hit with reviewers. Millie Bobby Brown is given a lot of credit for making this sequel work, though others say it benefits from increased time from Henry Cavill as the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes.

Yes, if you’ve yet to crack the concept behind the title of the Netflix Enola Holmes films, these movies are about Sherlock Holmes’ sister Enola (MBB) — and were based on the The Enola Holmes Mysteries books from Nancy Springer. Now out on her own — starting her own detective agency — in this sequel, the younger Holmes is having trouble getting taken seriously. Potential customers say she’s too inexperienced, but she finds a client — an even younger girl, whose sister is a missing factory worker. This is how Enola Holmes 2 works in actual history, as the Matchgirls Strike of 1888 is a part of its story.

Genre: Mystery

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Is that Black Enough for You?!? (2022)

One of the three films on this list with 100% ratings, Is that Black Enough for You?!? proves that Netflix’s documentaries are resonating with critics. A must-see for anyone who doesn’t have a firm grasp on the history of Black cinema, this film shines its spotlight on the period of cinema between 1968 and 1978. Film critic Elvis Mitchell narrates, and he got credit from his fellow reviewers for the moments wherein his critical voice merges with his personal memories.

And if you’re not a fan of Mr. Mitchell, a truly great voice in film criticism, Is That Black Enough for You?!? brought in a ton of famous Black actors and directors — Samuel L. Jackson, Charles Burnett, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne and even Zendaya for the young ones — to share their memories and stories.

Genre: Documentary

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Moneyball (2011)

Fortunately, some of the beloved additions to Netflix come from outside its walls. Moneyball, which arrived during the interim window since I last wrote this column, is a fantastic 2011 movie about underdogs in sports. And unlike most movies that have that description, it’s about the people who aren’t running the bases. That may sound drab to some, but follow me: Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill star as folks inside the Oakland Athletics’ who have to find a way to compete with the well-funded New York Yankees.

And — thanks to the combined charisma of Pitt and Hill, plus an all-star lineup featuring Philip Seymour Hoffman, Chris Pratt and Robin Wright — it all somehow works.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stutz (2022)

Want more Jonah Hill? We’ve got you covered with a movie he directed and stars in. In Stutz, which has one of the other 100% RT scores on this list, the actor talks with his therapist, Phil Stutz. No, this isn’t just recorded therapy sessions: Stutz gives audiences insight about the titular therapist’s work.

Hill tells us his life got “immeasurably better” after working with Mr. Stutz, and thinks that sharing his ideas with the world could help people. Critics praised Stutz for being more than just a TED talk or promotion about one man’s way of doing things. Instead, you get a conversation between two emotionally invested individuals about a topic we should all prioritize.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Genre: Documentary

Up in the Air (2009)

Possibly too-on-the-nose as we see an increasing number of headlines about layoffs, Up in the Air is still a solid pick because it gives audiences something we seemingly will never tire of: George Clooney being charismatic. And he’s showing how he can make the same kind of character (an expert who needs to learn a lesson) fresh every time.

In Up in the Air, Ryan Bingham (Clooney) travels around the country laying people off for a living. But Ryan starts to rethink his life choices when he meets Alex (Vera Farmiga), as the two develop a romance. Co-writer and director Jason Reitman won points for Up in the Air’s plot twists and dialogue.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Genre: Romantic comedy

Descendant (2022)

The community of Africatown — which is near Mobile, Alabama — is made up of the descendants of last known ship to smuggle stolen Africans to America. Netflix’s Descendant, which also has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, tells the story of the generations that lived here through their descendants.

The ship’s existence was covered up, as the vessel was burned down in an attempt to erase it from history. This film, looks to fix that gap in history, and explain the relevance of Africatown, which is is surrounded by industrial factories and towns.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Genre: Documentary

