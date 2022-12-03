7 Forgotten Christmas Movies

Even though Christmas is that time of year when viewers especially enjoy re-watching their favorites, it’s also nice to re-discover forgotten classics. There are plenty of amazing forgotten Christmas movies with some of the best Christmas movie villains, unique stories, and cozy vibes that inspired many other romance movies and all types of Christmas movies that came after them.





However, some of these underrated Christmas movies became mostly forgotten or get often overlooked, and are still not a part of most movie lovers’ Christmas movie lists. This doesn’t mean that they don’t deserve more love and attention since viewers can find some of the best Christmas comedy movies and swoon-worthy Christmas films if they’re willing to look for alternatives during the Holiday season.

7/7 The Man Who Came To Dinner (1942)

The Man Who Came to Dinner is one of the best Christmas movies for adults who love witty comedies and are looking for one with a cozy Christmas vibe. It’s one of the most hilarious comedy romance Christmas movies that gets overlooked a lot even though it has a fantastic cast including the brilliant Bette Davies and Monty Woolley.

It’s one of the most feel-good forgotten Christmas movies about an eccentric critic, Sheridan, who gets injured on an Ohio family’s doorstep and has to stay with them for a few days just before Christmas. Sheridan soon decides that he figured out the family’s problems and sets out to fix everything by wreaking havoc on their lives.

6/7 Meet Me In St. Louis (1944)

Judy Garland’s classic titled Meet Me in St. Louis is one of the most underappreciated and forgotten Christmas movies even though the film has hilarious characters and a fun story. Some of the most iconic songs were also debuted in this classic including ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ and ‘Meet Me in St. Louis’ both sung by Judy Garland.

It’s not only feel-good movie but features multiple charming scenes set at Christmas. It’s perfect for those who are looking for cozy family dramas with beautiful Christmas songs. The story is set in the early 1900s in St. Louis and follows the life of the Smith family.

5/7 Arthur Christmas (2011)

Arthur Christmas is easily one of the most overlooked animated Christmas movies that also happens to be one of the bests. It’s colorful, and fun, with great characters, and is one of the best Christmas movies for kids that adults will also enjoy.

This charming forgotten Christmas movie has plenty of hilarious and feel-good moments as well as positive messages about believing in yourself and of course, believing in Christmas itself. The story follows the young and clumsy Arthur who has to set out on a journey with Grandsanta to make sure a young girl gets her present that was accidentally misplaced.

4/7 Mixed Nuts (1994)

Mixed Nuts is one of the most underappreciated yet funniest Steve Martin movies of all time. It’s the perfect Christmas movie for adults who love eccentric characters and hilariously weird stories. The movie also has an incredible cast, including Adam Sandler, Juliette Lewis, Rita Wilson, and Rob Reiner.

Mixed Nuts is also set on Christmas day and follows Philip, the manager of a suicide-prevention hotline. On Christmas Eve Philip not only finds out that they were evicted from their office but is suddenly faced with her assistant’s love declaration and has to deal with a couple of other eccentric and not-so-jolly misfits.

3/7 While You Were Sleeping (1995)

While You Were Sleeping is one of the weird and most wonderful Sandra Bullock movies that’s also one of the best forgotten Christmas movies. It’s one of the most charming and kind of old-fashioned comedy romance movies but with a more unique story.

It’s perfect for those who are looking for a cozy Christmas romance movies that the whole family can watch together. While You Were Sleeping‘s story follows Lucy who is a hopelessly romantic young woman living her single life in Chicago. However, Lucy’s life changes forever when she saves her longtime crush’s life and gets mistaken for his fiancee.

2/7 The Shop Around The Corner (1940)

The Shop Around the Corner is one of the most underrated comedy romance movies of all time that inspired many rom-coms of the 90s including Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan’s iconic You’ve Got Mail. It’s one of the best feel-good and hilarious classic romance at Christmas time movies with warm, witty, and relatable characters.

This charming and absolutely hilarious classic is perfect for those who love James Stewart movies and want to watch something other than It’s a Wonderful Life during Christmas but with him as a lead. The story follows two gift shop employees who can’t stand each other but are falling for one another without even knowing since they’re each other’s, anonymous pen pals.

1/7 The Family Man (2000)

The Family Man is one of the most underrated movies set on Christmas day with a great and sort of surprising cast that includes Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni, and Don Cheadle. It’s a twisty and feel-good comedy fantasy story set during Christmas and has a heartwarming ‘what if’ story.

The story follows a wealthy investment broker who after stopping a robbery gets to see another life in which he chooses to marry his college sweetheart instead of pursuing his career. While he first finds himself completely lost in this new life he soon finds it hard to choose between being a family or a career man.

