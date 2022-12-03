8 Reasons Why You Should Get in a Relationship Just for December

Many people tend to couple up once the Christmas season starts. And it’s not just because of love. One reason is they’re not going home for Christmas, so they want someone to spend all their time with. Here are eight other reasons.

You’ll have someone to take home

Every time you visit your family, they ask when you’ll marry. If you date in December, you’ll have someone to take home for the Christmas holiday. Your family will think it’s serious and stop harassing you about marriage. Only you and your December lover will know the truth.

Shared Uber fare

Uber and Bolt prices are so high in December that you’ll be tempted to just buy your own car. But if you date someone during this period, you’ll have someone to share the fare with (as long as you go out together). And if they’re rich enough, they’ll pay the entire thing.

They’ll always have your time

From the second/third week in December, most workplaces would’ve closed for the year. If you date someone now, they’ll have your time. No more I’m busy chasing KPIs.

You can date an IJGB

You get the opportunity to have a sweet Christmas romance with an IJGB who’ll spend foreign currency on you. You won’t have to worry about an eventual long-distance relationship. Because you both understand the relationship is just for the holiday. In January, they can peacefully return to their country, and everybody will be okay.

You’ll get a Christmas present

If no one else gets you a Christmas present, your December partner will. And that’s a good enough reason to date this Christmas.

You’ll have someone to take pyjamas pictures with

You won’t be tensioned by other couples’ cute pyjama pictures because you’ll have someone to take yours with. Even though the relationship is only short-term, people will still “awww” under the post. And that’s what matters.

No dating stress

There’s less pressure because no one needs to worry about the relationship’s future. You do everything based on vibes and enjoy the relationship for as long as it lasts.

You won’t attend events alone

Just in case your friends are coupled up or busy with other things, you’d have someone to go to events with. And both of you can do those annoying couple things like feed each other food, take cute pictures, kiss, etc.

