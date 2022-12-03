Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge starts tomorrow

DUBAI, 3rd December, 2022 (WAM) — The 25th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge qualification matches kick off tomorrow at the courts at the Habtoor Grand Resort, pitting top seed Anastasia Zolotareva against Nina Danisova of Slovakia.

The 20-year-old Russian, who is presently rated No. 280 on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), will take on her Slovak opponent on Court No. 2 on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The tournament, which was first contested in 1998 and is hosted at the Habtoor Grand Resort, is part of the ITF Women’s Circuit.

Between 1999 and 2015, the competition increased from a $25,000 ITF event to a $75,000 competition.

The ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour’s annual fixture has been raised to a $100,000 plus hospitality event since 2016 and now draws some of the greatest champions in addition to a rapidly developing crop of up-and-coming new talents.