Alejandro Deserves a Cameo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Like

In Call of Duty history, there have only really been two series that have continued to make their mark: Treyarch’s Black Ops series, and Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare series. While each entry in their respective series tells its own story, they tend to share a few common characters, with Black Ops having Mason and Woods, and Modern Warfare having Price and Soap. Well, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there’s a whole new slew of fan-favorite characters that could go on to make an appearance in the series’ next entry, and debut character Alejandro Vargas is definitely one of the most deserving of a cameo.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

A new character for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Alejandro Vargas is a Mexican special forces operative that ends up working alongside Task Force 141 when their goals align. With much more screen-time than some fans were expecting, Vargas’ character has a surprising amount of depth, and there’s plenty more for a Modern Warfare sequel to explore. And with Modern Warfare 2019’s Farah showing up in Modern Warfare 2, the precedent has already been set for a Vargas cameo in Modern Warfare 3.

RELATED: How Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s Battle Pass Compares to Other Battle Royales





Alejandro Vargas Should Have a Cameo In Modern Warfare 3

Before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched, fans were a little skeptical about the character of Alejandro Vargas. From the get-go, Modern Warfare 2‘s marketing put its Task Force 141 team at the center of any pre-release material. From character posters to trailers, Task Force 141 was the main face of Modern Warfare 2‘s marketing, with Ghost even having a place on the game’s cover art. This made complete sense, as long-time Call of Duty fans were desperate to see the return of Task Force 141, with Ghost, Price, and Gaz returning, and Soap being reinvented for the reboot series.

But there was one face that stuck out from the crowd: Alejandro Vargas. In those initial character posters, fans were thrilled to see all of the characters that they recognized, but then when they got to Vargas, they were a little confused. Infinity Ward was quick to release press materials on this new character, claiming that he’s a Mexican special forces agent that’ll be integral to Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign. Infinity Ward had a difficult job on its hands trying to make Vargas not only a compelling character in his own right, but also live up to the legacy of the rest of the team, and somehow it succeeded.

During Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Alejandro Vargas proves his worth time and time again. Throughout the campaign, Vargas’ motivations are laid out clearly for the player, and though they’re straightforward, his noble intentions make him a relatable character from the offset. Vargas’ only goal is to set his hometown, Las Almas, free from the tyranny of the Las Almas Cartel, and its leader El Sin Nombre. Upon finding out the identity of El Sin Nombre, Vargas becomes an even more compelling character, discovering that the two shared a close history.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign leaves plenty of loose threads hanging once the credits roll, with a lot of teasers for an upcoming sequel. There’s also plenty of room to bring Vargas back for a potential Modern Warfare 3. While El Sin Nombre is captured towards the end of the game, she says that she’ll be free in just 24 hours, and if that ends up being the case, then she could be a main antagonist of Modern Warfare 3, leading the way to a Vargas cameo.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: The Best Perk Packages For Warzone 2