Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend Sophia Thomalla auctions life-size

German model and tennis star Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend Sophia Thomalla recently put a large portrait of the German player up for auction. The life-size portrait seems like a pretty accurate representation of Zverev hitting a serve during one of the tournaments on tour.

Thomalla took to social media to share a picture of Zverev standing next to his portrait. She joked that she had just auctioned a “small picture.”

“I auctioned a small picture,” Sophia Thomalla wrote on her Instagram story.

Zverev and Thomalla have been dating since last year and the former world no.2 even shared an adorable message on his girlfriend’s 33rd birthday earlier this year. The 25-year-old first opened up about their relationship last year and said that Thomalla gives him “peace and security” while he is also very focused on his tennis career.

“I think it is always very important for tennis players who you have next to you. Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security. But in the end I am decisive. Over the past 20 years I’ve put a lot of work into my tennis, especially with my father. I did everything to be where I am now,” Zverev said.

Zverev further expressed that Thomalla’s presence during his tournaments helps him play very well during matches.

“I play extremely well with her in my back and I hope that will continue to be the case next year and maybe even get better,” he added.

Alexander Zverev set to make return to tennis after six-month injury layoff

Former ATP Finals winner Alexander Zverev is set to play his first match since retiring injured in the French Open semifinals against Rafael Nadal when he takes to the court for the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia next week. Zverev was forced to undergo surgery for multiple torn ligaments in his right ankle after he slipped and suffered a horrific injury while hitting a forehand.

He was scheduled to make his return during Germany’s Davis Cup group stage tie in September, but could not do so as he faced another setback, this time in the form of a bone injury. While his tour-level comeback will have to wait until the Australian hardcourt summer in January, he aims to get some crucial match time under his belt by playing in a few exhibition tournaments in the meantime.



