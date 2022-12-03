An artificial neural network explains how bats might use vision

Navigation-net demonstrates how visual input available to an animal could potentially be used to guide the learning of navigation and later on to guide actual movement along a learned route to a familiar target (when only visual input is considered). The network was able to learn a specific bat navigation route based on the available visual input. This is not trivial as the visual sensory input dramatically changes along the route, and therefore, the network must sometimes output the exact same angles for completely different images (e.g., sometimes the horizon was completely occluded by the landscape, other-times a nearby village produced very bright lights). Our network’s performance cannot be explained in term of simple phototaxis as a simple strategy such as always moving toward the brightest direction would never lead to the target (this can be learned from the lightmap, Fig. 2c). The network also exhibited impressive generalization abilities both in space and in time, suggesting how animals might be able to navigate despite environmental changes in sensory input and how they can navigate along part of a route never used before, by relying on a distal familiar sensory input. We made sure that we underestimated the visual input that a real bat could use. Our network was only trained on a single trajectory, while real bats probably have to remember dozens (or more) trajectories. Notably, artificial neural networks are renowned for their ability to memorize numerous examples32, as was also demonstrated to some extent in our network—the network learned thousands of images and had to learn to provide the same output for completely different input images (see Supplementary Fig. 1). It is thus likely that the same network could memorize many more trajectories, but we did not test this due to the difficulty of acquiring the data. Note that training to navigate on multiple routes in the same area (e.g., the animal’s home range) would improve the animal’s (and the network’s) ability to generalize and move in new paths.

While real bats might also use alternative non-visual sensory information (e.g., olfaction) for navigation, here, we focused on visual-based navigation that is likely dominant for navigation in this species13,14. Moreover, a real bat might roughly memorize multiple routes and then tune its navigation memory seasonally when returning to use a path not used for a while.

In Supplementary Fig. 3, we show an example of a real bat moving toward a target not visited for a while, demonstrating how navigation improves over consecutive nights. Interestingly, this improvement is reminiscent of the ability of our bat-simulator to move along a route not taken before. That is, if we used the data acquired by the simulator during its first non-direct movements along a new route (Fig. 2d), to better train the network, it would probably have improved its navigation over consecutive nights and navigated more directly on following nights, just like the real bat in Supplementary Fig. 3 does. This behavior suggests how learning the association between the direction of a remote target and distal landmarks could work. We hypothesize that this could happen in steps through learning intermediate routes to closer targets. Indeed, behavioral evidence from our previous studies suggest that young bats gradually increase their exploration area, and use shortcuts to fly between their target fruit trees13,33.

In this study, we only trained the network to output the direction of the target, but it is likely that it could have also learned to output the distance to the target. Moreover, our bat-simulator suggests how navigation could be performed even without an exact estimate of the distance—the simulator only used the azimuth output of the network and managed to reach the target.

Our analysis shows that the center of the image, which contains most of the horizon information, is most useful for navigation. This is probably true in the specific region when flying toward the northwest as the bat did, because the horizon in this direction contains rich visual information provided by the many cities located on the coast. However, this does not mean that in other situations, bats cannot use local ground information (in the lower part of the image) or celestial cues (in the upper part of the image). It is likely that our over-degraded images eliminated celestial information that would be available to a real bat. Moreover, a real bat might switch between using these alternatives based on what is available, e.g., on a foggy night it might turn to use local visual cues on the ground, such as nearby lights or the local landscape (Fig. 2c).

The network’s ability to navigate along a route never taken before (Fig. 2d right) suggests that it relied on global visual information to navigate (e.g., lights on the horizon). Relying on such distal cues is probably more resilient to changes in information over time and space because the input is blurrier, and changes are less dramatic.

When examining the network’s performance a year later, at remote previously ‘unvisited’ locations (several kilometers off the route), it was able to detect the direction of the target but only in part of the field of view. From the bat’s point of view, this should be sufficient, as it can easily turn around (360 degrees) until finding the desired direction. Interestingly, the field of view that allowed detecting the target with high accuracy was always in the southwest relative to the bat (see green sectors in the yellow points in Fig. 1). This suggests that the network used (at least partially) information from this direction. One reasonable explanation is that the network was relying on the most salient familiar visual information that was available in these locations, which it has never been trained on. One of the most likely salient familiar visual information at these previously unvisited locations were the lights of ‘Kiryat Gat’—the largest city in the area, which was in the southwest relative to these locations (Figs. 1 and 2c). This is also supported by the fact that at the locations west of Kiryat-Gat (yellow points 1–2 in Fig. 1), the network does not rely on it anymore. But clearly, the network is more robust than relying on one visual feature, as can be learned from its ability to navigate from points where Kiryat Gat is not seen (see various image examples in Fig. 1). Moreover, when the images were taken from within Kiryat Gat (yellow point 3 in Fig. 1), the network was unable to determine the direction of the target (the error was always more than 25°), probably because it received visual information very different from anything that it has seen before. The biased error of the simulated bat (Fig. 2d right) can likely also be explained by the network’s reliance on information in the southwest direction. Note that the network chose to rely on Kiryat Gat, i.e., we did not explicitly train it to do so, showing how our approach can be used to extract informative features for navigation. Moreover, note that the network was not navigating toward Kiryat Gat, that is, even when using information from the southwest, it was pointing the navigator in the correct directions of the target (which was not at the southwest).

Notice that the network uses Kiryat Gat as a main landmark mainly when navigating in unfamiliar locations. However, when navigating in a familiar route, the error was actually slightly larger when heading south to the target (the direction of Kiryat Gat) than when heading north to the target (see Fig. 2a). We hypothesize that this is due to the excess of light in this direction (Fig. 2b, c), which makes the analysis of visual information more difficult. The tuning of the neurons (that were mostly active toward north to the target) also supports this. If this hypothesis is correct, this is an interesting case in which salient visual landmarks might be beneficial for navigation from unfamiliar locations and, at the same time, detrimental for fine navigation at familiar locations.

Neural networks are powerful statistical learning algorithms which should be used with caution when comparing their results to animal behavior. Neural networks can sometimes perform mistakes that seem ridiculous to a human34. Moreover, the architecture of the network that we used is obviously very different from that of the mammalian brain. For example, it is a feed-forward network without feedback. Despite these differences, neural network learning has several important characteristics that allow us to infer animal abilities: (1) They are statistical learning algorithms, and in this sense, they are probably more similar to the brain than any analytical model. (2) The network we used has roughly 10 million connections, far less than the mammalian brain regions involved in navigation learning35. Thus, our neural network can be thought of as an underestimate model for what the brain can do, both in terms of its learning abilities and in terms of its generalization abilities. Notably, if this simple version of a brain can learn to navigate and generalize, it is not surprising that a bat’s brain can do so too. (3) Our approach shows how a single network can be used for both analyzing visual input and guiding navigation. Indeed, several recent studies suggest that movement information is integrated in the primate visual cortex36,37. (4) The analysis of the units in the network revealed artificial neurons tuned to the direction of the goal reminiscent of goal-neurons found in the mammalian brain31,38,39. Note that the narrow activation width that appears in the first and second layers fits nicely to the common tuning width of goal-neurons and head direction cells that ranges between 40°31 and 30°−60°, respectively40, however, in bats that use head direction cells for 3D navigation, the width of the head direction cells is wider with ~150°41. Note, that although we would expect the neurons in the network to show some directionality, their tuning and distribution of preferred directions could be completely different. For example, all neurons could have been sharply tuned to a single specific angle.

Moreover, a similar phenomenon where more neurons are tuned in a direction important to the animal, was previously demonstrated in Barn owls’ auditory system, where more neurons are tuned toward the center of their gaze, serving as a Bayesian prior for sound localization42. Examining the properties of artificial neural network neurons might thus lead to predictions about biological systems.

Our findings thus contribute to the understanding of biological navigation and specifically relevant for other species that rely on vision to navigate along similar distances of familiar routes, such as pigeons43,44,45. To our best knowledge, this is the first study using the statistical power of novel machine learning algorithms in order to study mammalian navigation in their natural environment. Specifically, we focus on the fundamental task of translating visual input into movement, using limited biological-plausible visual information and a limited processing algorithm (only feed-forward), suggesting that a biological brain could facilitate this behavior. We show that a single neural network can learn to navigate like a bat even across a long trajectory where visual input is constantly changing and we suggest how noisy goal-direction neurons (similar to those found in the mammalian brain) could facilitate such navigation. In addition, we provide insight into how a trajectory not take before could be re-used for navigation, a task that is routinely performed by animals with seasonal movement patterns.

Machine learning models in general and specifically Artificial Neural Networks, allow studying behavior in ways that were previously impossible. The complex behavior that we modeled in this study, could probably not be modeled with any other (non-machine learning) model (surely no analytic model would have worked). Machine learning and specifically artificial neural networks are thus allowing us to address questions such as which behaviors can be performed with which sensory information (e.g., can vision explain the navigation we observed?) or what is the minimum amount of information and computation required to perform the behavior? Machine learning algorithms also allow revealing insight about the underlying extracted features which enables the behavior. Of course, in order to validate this insight, we would need to go back and forth between the predictions of the model and the behavior.

Future studies could also use network architectures that are more reminiscent of the mammalian brain, they could be generalized to other sensory modalities and organisms, and they could be elaborated to study complex forms of navigation such as map-based navigation. Moreover, artificial neural networks can also be used to study additional behaviors, as a few studies already did12,24,25,26,27. We thus anticipate a rapid increasing use of the power of machine learning to study behavior and we point to an increasing need to develop ways to carefully interpret their results.