Andrew Pappas, 65

Andrew T. Pappas went to Heaven on Nov. 29, 2022, due to complications and illness following a triple bypass surgery.

Andy was born in Detroit, Mich., and was the oldest of three sons from Anthony T. Pappas, father and Andrea D. Mayzes, mother. The family moved from Detroit to Livonia, Mich., about 10 years later. Andy missed his favorite church there in Detroit, St. Constantine and Helens Greek Orthodox Church.

Andy was very proud of his Greek heritage from very early in life and became the head alter boy at the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Livonia, Mich. Andy also loved sports (hockey) and music. He loved playing the drums and his favorite group throughout his life was the Beatles. The neighbors did not enjoy the drums as much as Andy did! As a young teenager, Andy had a Detroit News paper route and delivered newspapers on his bicycle in rain, snow, or shine, seven days a week after school, and the early morning hours on the weekend. There were many bullies around our neighborhoods back then, and Andy excelled at protecting us younger brothers. Often, Andy would have to “clean their clocks” as was the term back then. Many of those bullies ended up in Andy’s Notorious Headlock that could make a boa constrictor jealous. With Andy around, I (Jimmy) had no fears.

Andy graduated from Churchill High School in 1974 and started working as a night stock clerk at the local Kroger Grocery Store at about the age of 20. Later, the family opened The Grecian Palace (a Greek/American Restaurant in Southfield, Mich.). There, Andy became the day manager and breakfast cook. Andy loved the restaurant business.

A few years later, the family sold the restaurant and moved to Brighton, Mich. Some years later, Andy moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and worked for the Yellow Cab Company as a driver and a dispatcher. There, he met and married his wife, Evelyn Pappas. Andy and Evelyn raised their son, Andy Jr., and daughter, Michelle Pappas. Andy and Evelyn were married for about 33 years until their divorce.

In the years ahead, Andy owned and managed several restaurants around Florida. Then, for many years, Andy worked in auto sales and was very successful managing several dealerships around Florida. In Melbourne, Fla., he enjoyed working with his mother and two brothers, Tony and Jimmy, at a wonderful family-owned auto dealership.

After his divorce, Andy moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to be with his mother and stepdad, Andrea and Charles Mayzes, as well as his brother, Jimmy Pappas and his wife, Nancy. For about eight years, Andy worked at his favorite dealership, Dave Smith Motors. Andy absolutely loved his job there, as well as the wonderful people he worked with. There are just too many dear friends that he made there to mention them all. I am so sincerely thankful for the love from all of those special people at Dave Smith Motors for my big brother, Andy. Andy just recently retired from Dave Smith Motors due to his health issues. Andy worked very hard all of his life and did not get along very well with retirement. Andy missed his job and the dear friends he made at the dealership.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Yates Funeral Home — Coeur d’Alene Chapel, (744 N. Fourth St.). A viewing will be held for Andy on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the Yates Funeral Home — Coeur d’Alene Chapel, a graveside committal will follow at Riverview Cemetery, 1065 N. Lincoln Way, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814.

