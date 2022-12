The GameFi champion and metaverse developer Animoca Brands has a billion-dollar fund in its plans, according to a report from Asia on Nov. 30.

Animoca Brands’ co-founder Yat Siu said in an interview that the fund could potentially have up to $2 billion dollars to allot to mid to late-stage startups with a metaverse focus. The fund and the exact amount available to developers have yet to be finalized.

