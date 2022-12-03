Balance of development and environment is necessary: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that balance of development and environment is necessary. Destruction of nature in the name of development is not right. Today everywhere pollution is increasing in rivers. If we don’t think about, the conditions of global warming will be created. He said that the state government would always be cooperative towards the citizens affected by the gas tragedy.

Chief Minister Chouhan was addressing the tribute and all-religion prayer meeting at Barkatullah Bhawan Central Library, Bhopal on the 38th anniversary of Bhopal gas tragedy today. Chouhan said that every person has come on earth for a few days. It has also been said in all religions that always do good deeds in life. We will have to bear the consequences of bad deeds. God is one, the paths are different. If you listen to each of the religious leaders together, you get a meaningful message. As long as a person is alive, he should do good deeds, fulfill his duties. Everyone has different responsibilities. Everyone should do their duty. Only then our life will be blessed.

Chouhan thanked the religious leaders that today they have given a meaningful message at the all-religion prayer meeting. When someone passes from the world due to some human error that is very tragic. The loss of life was due to the fault of Union Carbide, the error and negligence of those responsible for controlling it. Hundreds of innocent children and youths passed away. It has been 38 years since this tragedy, but it is not possible to forget it.

The Chief Minister said that we have to learn a lesson from Bhopal. Everyone responsible should fulfill his duty. Those who do not fulfill their responsibility should also be punished. Playing with nature is not right. It is not proper to kill living beings under any circumstances. Today natural agriculture is being talked about, which is done without using destructive chemicals and pesticides. Chief Minister Chouhan said that we do not utilize nature but exploit it. This is what creates the discrepancy. Chouhan said that it is necessary to save the environment. The Bhopal gas tragedy gives a message. While exploiting the nature, we should use as much as we can compensate.

Chouhan said that everyone should save the environment collectively. To give a message to the general public, let us work to increase the amount of oxygen for our breaths. Efforts have been made to give this message by planting saplings daily. Think and act for the benefit of future generations by saving the earth. This earth is for everyone. This idea is going on all over the world. Now the earth is getting polluted. Let us save the earth and the rivers. Natural resources are getting poisoned. To stop this, balance is necessary in development and environment. Humans should stay within their limits, breaking the limits is fatal.

Chouhan said that the state government is standing with the people affected by the gas tragedy. On behalf of the people of the state, the Chief Minister paid homage to the brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the tragedy and offered floral tributes. The CM said that I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and give us wisdom so that no city becomes Bhopal. Let us all perform our civic duties.

Mayor of Bhopal Malti Rai, Ramesh Sharma “Guttu Bhaiya”, public representatives, religious leaders, Additional Chief Secretary Bhopal Gas Tragedy, Relief and Rehabilitation Mohammad Suleman, Principal Secretary Smt. Karlin Khongwar Deshmukh, Bhopal Commissioner Mal Singh, Director Gas Relief were present along with officers-employees and citizens. Heads of various religions offered prayers and paid homage to the citizens who lost their lives in the gas tragedy.