BBC boss ‘unapologetic’ as he hits back at ‘woke’ World Cup

“So I am quite unapologetic about us trying to reflect some of the joy in the nation and the excitement of the nation building up to a big football match and that’s exactly what we will do.”

Since the World Cup began, viewers have voiced their frustrations about the BBC’s coverage on social media.

User @hunt_rss fumed: “Such #Hypocrites them #woke people are at #BBC they should stop showing the #WorldCup matches too.” (sic)

Spencer Mitchell raged: “I hope @itvstudios will have the highlights on later. Just sat down to watch a football game at the World Cup and have to listen to this garbage! @DefundBBC, this coverage is a left-wing, woke, complete joke! #bbc #DefundtheBBC.” (sic)

While Martyn added: “#Newswatch on #BBC talking about the world cup being reported on excessively for bulletins just took up half the programme. Is there no balance?”

During the week, BBC Breakfast viewers also complained about the amount of coverage dedicated to Wales, with John Williams raging: “I haven’t seen a single minute of British TV coverage, but it’s great to hear the Welsh team have actually been getting some attention for once from the BRITISH Broadcasting Corporation.” (sic)

