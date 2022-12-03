Bianca Andreescu left in awe after meeting Viola Davis at

Bianca Andreescu met with American acting great Viola Davis this week and was left in awe of the Academy Award winner. The Canadian tennis star caught up with Davis at the Massachusetts Conference for Women and was quite excited to meet the Fences and The Woman King star.

The Canadian was in Boston earlier in the week, returning from her trip to Jamaica for a few charity events. She attended the Massachusetts Conference for Women on behalf of the WTA and Hologic, the principal sponsor of the WTA Tour.

A thrilled Andreescu took to social media to reveal that she met the “amazing” Viola Davis.

“Also met this amazing woman,” Bianca Andreescu wrote on Twitter, posting a picture with Davis.

Andreescu also shared her experience of attending the conference, where she was seen interacting with people and even signing some autographs.

“I left feeling very inspired after attending my first @masswomen conference on behalf of @hologic and @wta. A great partnership that I am proud to be a part of!” she wrote in another tweet.

I left feeling very inspired after attending my first @masswomen conference on behalf of @hologic and @wta. A great partnership that I am proud to be a part of! I left feeling very inspired after attending my first @masswomen conference on behalf of @hologic and @wta. A great partnership that I am proud to be a part of! https://t.co/L6Lt9R47X7

After ending her 2022 season at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in early November, Andreescu had a few days off after an intense few months on tour. During her trip to Jamaica with Canadian Open Toronto tournament director Karl Hale, Andreescu took part in a youth tennis clinic and also did a reading of her children’s book ‘Bibi’s Got Game’ with some kids at the event. The 22-year-old also enjoyed some vacation days in Jamaica.

Her last match of the season was against Viktorija Golubic in Canada’s Billie Jean King Cup tie against Switzerland, which she lost. Andreescu’s last WTA points event in 2022 was the Guadalajara Open in mid-October.

Bianca Andreescu has golden opportunity to climb the rankings at the start of 2023 season