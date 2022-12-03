BMW files NFT, metaverse-trademarks – Ledger Insights

Luxury car manufacturer BMW has filed a US trademark application for its logo relating to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), digital collectibles and the metaverse.

The trademark filing covers digital files authenticated with NFTs and a wide range of virtual goods, including cars, toys, clothing and headgear as well as virtual worlds, simulations and related hardware.

Earlier in November, data was released by attorney Mike Kondoudis indicating soaring applications in 2022 from companies filing trademarks for NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and metaverse virtual goods and services. Hyundai filed trademark applications covering NFT-related goods and services in June. In September, Ford showed its interest in the metaverse by filing 19 trademark applications .

While it has filed this trademark, BMW hasn’t yet made an appearance in web3 or the metaverse. Earlier this year, the BMW Museum of Sound dropped on OpenSea, an NFT collection celebrating the sound of BMW engines. However, the NFT collection did not include BMW branding and appeared to have been launched by a distribution partner or subsidiary in the Middle East.

Besides BMW’s interest in web3 signaled by this trademark application, the German manufacturer has undertaken several blockchain-related projects . For instance, BMW launched a blockchain-based rewards program in South Korea, implemented blockchain to enable supply chain traceability , and backed enterprise blockchain technology startup Vendia in its $30 million Series B funding round.