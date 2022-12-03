Bob Dylan Ended a Friend’s Relationship With a Prank Phone Call 

Bob Dylan met his longtime friend Louis Kemp at summer camp when they were both teenagers. Only a few years after this, Dylan’s life changed dramatically when he became a musician, but he remained friends with Kemp. They spent a great deal of time together over the years, and Kemp was one of his closest friends outside the music industry. While being friends with a celebrity may seem like it would have its benefits, Kemp said that Dylan actually ended one of his relationships with a prank phone call.

Bob Dylan | Fiona Adams/Redferns

Bob Dylan met his friend Louis Kemp when he was a teenager

Dylan met Kemp and another close friend, Larry Kegan, at a Jewish summer camp when they were all teenagers. They got to know each other when Dylan still went by the name Robert Zimmerman.