Britain’s Got Talent star Audrey Leybourne dies aged 95

Audrey Leybourne, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, has died aged 95, with her death being confirmed in a statement by her local vicar. Many have left a tribute to the “remarkable” Audrey while being credited also for her successful acting career.

In a Facebook statement, posted by her local church on Friday, it was revealed that the performer had sadly died.

Alongside a beaming image of Audrey, Reverend Simon Grigg penned: “It is with deep sadness that we report the death of our much-loved friend Audrey Leybourne, who died early on Thursday morning.

“She was a remarkable person, a real ‘trouper’ of an actress (starting her career with Sir Donald Wolfit, no less) and a much-loved member of St. Paul’s.

“She has a last message for you all. When she was in the hospital two weeks ago, she said to me, ‘If I pop off, tell everyone I don’t regret a thing. I’ve had a wonderful life’.

