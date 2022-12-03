Britain’s Got Talent star Audrey Leybourne dies aged 95

Audrey Leybourne, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, has died aged 95, with her death being confirmed in a statement by her local vicar. Many have left a tribute to the “remarkable” Audrey while being credited also for her successful acting career.
In a Facebook statement, posted by her local church on Friday, it was revealed that the performer had sadly died.
Alongside a beaming image of Audrey, Reverend Simon Grigg penned: “It is with deep sadness that we report the death of our much-loved friend Audrey Leybourne, who died early on Thursday morning.
“She was a remarkable person, a real ‘trouper’ of an actress (starting her career with Sir Donald Wolfit, no less) and a much-loved member of St. Paul’s.
“She has a last message for you all. When she was in the hospital two weeks ago, she said to me, ‘If I pop off, tell everyone I don’t regret a thing. I’ve had a wonderful life’.
“Quite a statement. Quite a lady. Quite a Christian.
“We will, of course, let everyone know when we have details of her funeral. May she rest in peace and rise in glory. Amen.”
While having made appearances on the TV programmes Stella and Doctors, she won the hearts of the UK when she performed on Britain’s Got Talent in 2018.
Audrey impressed judges and the crowd alike when she sang I Wanna Be Loved By You at the age of 90.
