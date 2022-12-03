Call of Duty Conspiracy Theory Suggests Modern Warfare II Has a

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has been out for more than a month now and the majority of the players have liked the experience they are getting from the new mechanics and features. However, there are also those who are not happy with certain aspects of the game, while facing tons of issues, especially in the Multiplayer modes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking of Multiplayer, then it seems like 2022’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has more undisclosed secrets for the players to learn. And they haven’t been revealed by the makers yet. At least that’s the situation, according to a recent theory regarding a mysterious matchmaking format in the latest title.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Call of Duty conspiracy theory tries to explain there is a ‘skill-based audio’ matchmaking system in Modern Warfare II

As of now, everyone is aware of the skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) system that was initially introduced in 2019’s rebooted Modern Warfare. Basically, it’s a method that places a player in online lobbies with players having a similar level of skills. As a result, high-skilled and low-skilled players are placed into lobbies with other equally skilled players, respectively.

While SBMM has already divided the community, whether it is good or bad, there appears to be another matchmaking system in this year’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. At least that’s the case according to a conspiracy theory suggested by a random player online. It was recently discovered by other users on Reddit.

DIVE DEEPER

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Campaign (PC) Review – A Worthy Sequel to an

Iconic Blockbuster

One Reddit user posted an image of a tweet by an anonymous individual who tried to come up with a theory that Modern Warfare II allegedly has a ‘skill-based audio’ matchmaking system.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“There definitely is skill based audio in Modern Warfare II. I can barely hear footsteps on my account, but when I played on an account with low stats I could clearly hear footsteps and pinpoint where they are coming from,” read the tweet in the picture posted on the MWII subreddit.

However, the rest of the people on Reddit didn’t agree with this theory at all since they still can’t hear footsteps no matter what. Simply put, there’s no advantage of being a low-skilled player, even when it comes to hearing footsteps audio.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are your thoughts on the aforementioned theory? Have you also experienced any such moment while playing in the multiplayer modes of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II? Let us know in the comments.

WATCH THIS STORY: Top 5 Call of Duty Games of All Time